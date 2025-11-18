Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Police Teargas Protesters As Bauchi Gov Struggles to Access NEC Meeting Venue

Armed police officers on Tuesday fired teargas at protesters at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, in an attempt to prevent some party officials and supporters from accessing the premises.

The officers had earlier barricaded the party compound, but tensions escalated when the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, arrived at about 10:45 a.m., with his entourage for the inaugural National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by the new leadership of the party under Kabiru Turaki.

Although the governor and his supporters were allowed through the main gate, security operatives prevented them from entering the hall where the NEC meeting was scheduled to hold. This led to a confrontation between the governor's team and security personnel, who insisted on restricting access.

After a brief struggle, the governor and a few members of his entourage eventually gained entry into the hall. However, others who were denied access engaged in a heated altercation with the officers.

Amid the chaos, several supporters scaled the perimeter fence in an attempt to reach the venue, prompting police to fire more teargas across the complex, effectively shutting down activities.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the possibility of a confrontation between Mr Turaki's newly elected leadership and the faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as both groups scheduled meetings at the same venue on Tuesday.

Mr Turaki had previously declared that he and the new executive members were prepared to defend the party at all cost.