Ghana: Jays International School Emerges Winners At Second Edition of C4k Coding Competition

Jays International School emerged as winners at the second edition of the C4K Coding Competition, held on Wednesday during the National Digital Education Conference 2025. This marks the second time in a row the school has won the competition.

The C4K Coding Competition was organised by the African Digital Educatin Network (afiDE) Ghana in partnership with AmaliTech, aimed at helpin young learners build interest in coding, improve their thinking skills and grow confidence in using technology.

With five schools participatory, which included Precious Jesus School, JC Mensah Memorial School, Jays International School, Royal Madonna School and Acropolis Maranatha School.

Throughout the event, students worked on a number of coding tasks, which tested their ability to solve problems, write clear code and work together as a team. All the schools showed strong effort and focus. However, Jays International School stood out with steady performance and clear solutions that impressed the judges.

The General Manager of afiDE Ghana, Mr Pim De Bokx, expressed his satisfaction at the studebt performance, stating that he was pleased with the level of work shown by the students. He noted that the competition had shown that more young people in the country were growing interested in digital skills.

Mr Bolx encouraged all schools to continue training their students in coding, as it is an important skill for the future. He emphasised that the competition plays an important role in preparing learners for careers in technology and encouraged schools to intensify their investment in coding and STEM education to ensure that young people are not left behind in the digital economy.

Jays International School thanked the organisers of the competition for the opportunity and inspiring its students to acquire knowledge and skills in coding and ICT. The indtitution said the win provides renewed motivation for the school to deepen its digital learning strategies and expand opportunities for learners to build relevant 21st-century skills.

The National Digital Education Conference 2025 also highlighted the need for more practical digital learning in Ghana. Many speakers at the conference encouraged schools to adopt more computer-based activities so that students can learn skills that will help them in the modern world.