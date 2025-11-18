Nigeria: Ignore Quote About Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Falsely Attributed to World Trade Organization Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ignore quote about Nigerian president Bola Tinubu falsely attributed to World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, urged Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to focus on protecting Nigerians rather than reacting to US president Donald Trump's remarks. But the claim is false.

In November 2025, Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu denied claims that the country was religiously intolerant, stressing that the government was committed to protecting freedom of religion and belief for all citizens.

The statement came in response to claims by US president Donald Trump that Christianity was under serious threat in Nigeria, which he classified as "a country of particular concern".

A "country of particular concern" is a designation of a nation engaged in severe violations of religious freedom under the US's International Religious Freedom Act.

While there have been reports of attacks on Christians and members of other religious groups in Nigeria, Trump has provided no proof for any of his claims.

In this context, several Facebook posts have falsely attributed a controversial statement to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, claiming she urged Tinubu to prioritise the safety of Nigerians over responding to Trump's comments and to take decisive action to secure the nation.

Part of the quote reads: "President Tinubu, Nigerians don't need outrage over Trump's words; they need safety in their homes. Enough of the press statements and blame games - secure the nation. Disarm the militias. Prosecute the killers. And if your current forces can't deliver, bring in experts under full accountability. But act."

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala was appointed as the World Trade Organization's (WTO) seventh director general in 2021. She is the first woman and the first African to hold the position. Okonjo-Iweala previously served as Nigeria's finance minister.

The WTO is an international organisation responsible for overseeing and facilitating global trade.

In July 2024, Africa Check debunked a claim that Okonjo-Iweala slammed the Nigerian government's decision to remove a controversial fuel subsidy.

But is it accurate?

Okonjo-Iweala refutes claim

Ever since Tinubu took office, his ties with Okonjo-Iweala have sparked both controversy and disinformation.

If Okonjo-Iweala had actually made such a statement, it would have been widely reported. Yet we found no reports on it.

The posts in question did not include any details on when or where Okonjo-Iweala made this statement, indicating that the quote might have been fabricated.

On 8 November, Okonjo-Iweala took to her official X account to dismiss the claim. She included a screenshot of the viral message.

Her post reads: "Beware this story going around on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook is false! We are taking action! The person who did this could not even spell my name. Whichever coward did this should write the message in their own name and not hide behind mine or anyone else's!! Scammers and 419 ers stop!"

The claim that Okonjo-Iweala has urged Tinubu to prioritise Nigerians' safety over responding to Trump's comments is false.

