Nigerian politician Atiku Abubakar denies gifting internet-famous soldier Ahmed Yerima a car

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts allege that Atiku Abubakar gifted Nigerian soldier Ahmed Yerima a brand-new car, but he has denied these claims.

On 11 November 2025, a video of a Nigerian naval officer, AM Yerima, confronting the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, quickly gained widespread attention on social media.

Yerima blocked Wike and his entourage from entering disputed land in the capital city, Abuja, supposedly belonging to a former chief of naval staff, retired Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

Yerima had a standoff with Wike, who led armed naval officers who guarded the disputed piece of land. Yerima said he was acting on Gambo's orders.

Wike was at the site to support officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority, who attempted to demolish a building on the disputed land. The minister accused the ex-naval chief of illegally seizing the land.

After the incident, Yerima received widespread praise, including from Nigerian officials, for standing firm against Wike.

In this context, several Facebook posts claim that politician Atiku Abubakar has given Yerima a new car.

Abubakar was Nigeria's vice president from 1999 to 2007 under Olusegun Obasanjo.

The message reads: "Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has presented a hardworking soldier with a brand-new car to boost his morale and recognize his dedication.Congratulations."

The post features a collage of three photos of a black SUV, Yerima and Abubakar.

But did Abubakar really present Yerima with a "brand-new car"? We checked.

Abubakar's aide denies claim

Abubakar and Wike are both members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of Nigeria's opposition parties. While their relationship has been rocky, it would be unusual for Abubakar to support Yerima, going against a fellow member of his own party.

Abubakar is active on X and posts regular updates about his activities. If he had shown support for Yerima by giving him a car, he likely would have posted about it. Africa Check reviewed his verified X and Facebook accounts but found no evidence to support the claim.

On 13 November, Abubakar's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, dismissed the claim. On X, he included a screenshot of the viral message and labelled it "fake".

"His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007), did not gift Lt. Ahmed Yerima -- or any other individual -- a brand new Toyota SUV, contrary to the false reports currently circulating on social media.The story is entirely fabricated and should be completely disregarded by the public," Ibe wrote.

