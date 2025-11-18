Kenya/Senegal: Tortured and Humiliated As Senegal Sends Harambee Stars to the Cleaners in International Friendly

18 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national football team Harambee Stars succumbed to a 8-0 demolition at the hands of Senegal in a one-sided international friendly match hosted in Turkey on Tuesday evening.

Kenya soaked in six goals in what was a torturous first half for Benni McCarthy's charges that saw former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane bag a hat-trick, Bayern Munich's Nicholas Jackson grab a brace, and El Hadji Malick Diouf score the other goal.

The international friendly has been a one-sided show by the Teranga Lions, with the Harambee Stars struggling to string passes and get out of their own box.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.