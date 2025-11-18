Kenya/Senegal: Tortured and Humiliated As Senegal Sends Harambee Stars to the Cleaners in International Friendly

Nairobi — The national football team Harambee Stars succumbed to a 8-0 demolition at the hands of Senegal in a one-sided international friendly match hosted in Turkey on Tuesday evening.

Kenya soaked in six goals in what was a torturous first half for Benni McCarthy's charges that saw former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane bag a hat-trick, Bayern Munich's Nicholas Jackson grab a brace, and El Hadji Malick Diouf score the other goal.

The international friendly has been a one-sided show by the Teranga Lions, with the Harambee Stars struggling to string passes and get out of their own box.