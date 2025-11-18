Nigeria: Reps Worried About Mass Killings, Kidnappings, N100m 'Tax' Imposed On Zamfara Communities

The lawmakers asked the Ministry of Defence and the service chiefs direct a robust and well-coordinated operation in the affected areas.

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, condemned the escalating wave of killings, mass abductions and the imposition of a ₦100 million 'tax' by armed bandits across several communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The concerns were raised through a matter of urgent public importance raised by Kabiru Amadu (PDP, Zamfara), who said the attacks had pushed entire communities into fear, poverty and humanitarian distress.

Leading the debate, Mr Amadu reminded lawmakers that the 1999 Constitution places the security and welfare of citizens as the primary purpose of government.

He lamented that despite years of violent incidents across Zamfara and other parts of the country, the government had not done enough to secure lives and property.

The lawmaker reported that heavily armed bandits had stormed and operated freely in Keta, Nasarawa Keta, Kwaren Ganuwa, Bilbis, Danjibga, Yar Tsakkwa, Kwankwado, Mai Dagalo, Chi Kuraye, Hayin Maru, Buku, Musawa Kalgo and Unguwar Madawaki. In the process, more than 10 people were confirmed killed, 130 abducted, and several settlements subjected to an illegal ₦100 million levy.

According to him, the perpetrators operated "riding on motorcycles, no less than two or three on each bike, moving from one community to another for two to three weeks fully armed without any practical and reliable challenge from our security agencies."

Mr Amadu added that findings from a local search team revealed further atrocities in surrounding areas. In Ruwan Dawa under Magami ward, 17 villagers were killed and their farm produce carted away.

In Tofa, 14 people were killed, while residents of Ungwar Malami and Gidan Maza fled after 18 were murdered. Sabon Gida recorded eight deaths, and in Zonai, bandits killed 11 farmers.

He further noted that only last Saturday, Umar Moriki, a former special adviser in the state and a prominent APC member was shot dead by bandits along the Gusau-Tsafe road. All these incidents, he said, occurred between 1 and 17 November.

The lawmaker expressed deep worry that the ₦100 million tax imposed on villagers was "unjust, unattainable and cruel," particularly for populations whose livelihoods depend on small-scale farming and petty trading, both of which have been crippled by sustained violence.

He warned that the attacks had created a dire humanitarian situation. Many communities now lack food, healthcare and security, as residents live under constant threat of further raids, kidnappings and ransom demands.

Debate and Resolutions

Part of his prayer requested that the Minister of Defence and the Service Chiefs relocate to Zamfara to lead "a massive and rigorous operation" to eliminate the bandits.

However, Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) opposed the request, arguing that relocating the entire defence leadership to a single state was impractical given the multiplicity of national security crises. Instead, he recommended that the Ministry of Defence and the Service Chiefs direct a robust military operation in the affected areas of Zamfara and other troubled zones.

"If you are requesting the entire Defence Headquarters to relocate to one state in a country with multiplicity of insecurity, it becomes problematic," he said.

The amendment was immediately seconded and adopted by the House.

The House further resolved to call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to adopt new strategies to end the killings and bandit activities in Zamfara State.

It further resolved to take any other measures necessary to address the worsening security situation.

The House mandated the Committees on Defence, Army, Navy, Air Force, National Security and Legislative Compliance to ensure strict implementation of the resolutions.

The motion was then referred to the relevant committees for further legislative action.

Recent incidents

Recent reporting by PREMIUM TIMES underscores the severity of the crisis in Zamfara.

In one incident, bandits killed 11 people and abducted many others in Sabon Garin Damri in Bakura LGA. Residents reported about 70 people missing and feared abducted.

In another attack, seven people, including women and children were killed when a commercial bus was ambushed along the Tsafe-Funtua road; several passengers were also abducted.

More recently, in yet another village raid, bandits abducted 73 villagers from two communities in Zamfara State.

These incidents confirm that the wave of violence including kidnappings, extrajudicial killings and extortion is neither isolated nor confined to one locality.