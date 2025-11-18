Nigeria: We're Prepared to Lay Down Our Lives to Defend PDP, Democracy, New PDP Chair Says

"For us in PDP, I have said it and I want to say it emphatically that if it means that we'll lay down our lives for democracy to strive and survive in Nigeria, we are prepared to do that," he said.

Kabiru Turaki, the newly elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party's new leadership is ready to make any sacrifice necessary, including laying down their lives, to defend the PDP and 'protect' Nigeria's democracy.

Mr Turaki, a former minister of special duties, made the declaration on Tuesday while addressing governors, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), and other stakeholders at the party's inaugural National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

"For us in PDP, I have said it and I want to say it emphatically that if it means that we'll lay down our lives for democracy to strive and survive in Nigeria, we are prepared to do that," he said.

Mr Turaki emerged as national chairman at the party's convention held in Ibadan from 15 to 16 November.

The convention expelled the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, national chairman of their faction, Mohammed Abdulrahman and eight others.

The faction rejected the convention and its outcomes due to court orders stopping the exercise.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the likelihood of a confrontation between Mr Turaki's leadership and the Wike-aligned faction, as both groups scheduled meetings at the same venue, the PDP national secretariat, on Tuesday.

The two sides eventually clashed while attempting to access the NEC hall. Police fired teargas to prevent some officials from entering the premises.

Amid the chaos, Mr Wike, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, engaged in a heated verbal exchange. The two governors asked the FCT Commissioner of Police, Dantawaye Miller, to order Mr Wike out of the secretariat, insisting he is no longer a member of the PDP.

As the arguement continued, police fired teargas both inside and outside the secretariat.

Appeal to the international community

Mr Turaki said the party under his leadership would go to any length, including seeking assistance from the international community, to ensure that Nigeria's democracy is protected.

"This democracy must survive and we'll do everything to ensure that democracy survives and if it means that we have to make appeal to international community to come and assist us rescue this democracy, we'll not fail from doing that," he said.

He also called on Nigerians to stand up in defence of the nation's democratic system.

"I want to call on all Nigerians to stand up. There's a serious threat to democracy in this country, as soon as democracy crumbles, then that will be the end of this country. God forbid!"

The chairman affirmed that his team has taken full control of the party's structures.

"I want to assure you that we have taken over our office and we'll continue to give leadership and direction to this party from our national headquarters, which is the Wadata Plaza," he added.