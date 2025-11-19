Nigeria: 'Boko Haram Fighting Proxy War', Sheikh Gumi Reacts to Killing of Army Brigade Commander in Borno

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has described the late Brigadier General Musa Uba as a martyr, alleging that Boko Haram was prosecuting a "proxy war" backed by undisclosed international interests.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Gumi said the prolonged insurgency in Nigeria was fuelled by the exploitation of uneducated and unemployed youths, who are easily recruited by enemies of the state.

According to him, Nigeria should prioritise cutting off alleged foreign support for the terrorist group rather than seeking validation from global powers. He insisted that the insurgents were not a ragtag group but one strengthened by external sponsors.

Gumi also dismissed what he called "contemptuous threats and blackmail" from foreign nations, arguing that such posturing did not amount to genuine assistance.

He maintained that the death of the Army Brigade Commander in Borno State, Brigadier General Uba, underscored the active role Muslims continued to play in the fight against extremism.

"Boko Haram are fighting a proxy war, armed by a 'ghost' international interest. Our weakness comes from neglecting a teeming number of youths without education or employment," he said.

While praying for the repose of the late senior Army officer, Gumi added: "His martyrdom has proven that Muslims are actively engaged in the fight against extremists."

He concluded with prayers: "May Allah accept his shahadah. May Allah protect us all from evil and their machinations."