Nigeria: 54 Contractors Begin Refuse Evacuation in Abuja

The 54 solid waste management contractors recently hired by the FCT Administration have resumed cleaning and evacuation of waste in the Federal Capital Territory.

Our sister publication, Weekend Trust, last Saturday, reported how refuse has defaced Abuja, the nation's capital.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on the same Saturday, had an emergency meeting with the contractors, instructing them to ensure an immediate improvement in sanitation in the territory and warned them against excuses.

Monitoring the commencement of the exercise on Monday, the Director, Solid Waste Management, North, of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Enwerem Benjamin, said the operation was in line with the minister's directives to keep the city clean.

He said the inspection, which would be regular, was to ensure implementation and assess the deployment of equipment and personnel by the contractors on the field.

Benjamin called on the residents who do not have proper waste bins to get one and avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste in the city.

Some residents, who spoke with Abuja Metro, expressed hope that the cleaning exercise would be sustained.