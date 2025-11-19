Nigeria: Pastor Shot, Worshippers Abducted As Bandits Hit Kwara Church

Bandits have attacked Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, shooting the pastor and abducting many worshippers.

The attack, which happened on Tuesday evening, sparked tension in the community which shares border with Kogi State.

In a video of the incident seen by our reporter, the worshippers gathered for an ongoing service when gunshots rend the air.

Some of the worshippers took cover behind the chairs in the church but the attackers who fired bullets from outside, later gained entry.

One of them was seen carrying the bags of worshippers who fled while some others accessed the church from the main gate.

At least two of the gunmen wore masked their identities while another was seen with flashlight.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred during a programme in preparation for the church's night vigil later.

A resident, who identified himself as Mr Ayo, told Daily Trust that the attackers stormed the church and opened fire on the congregation.

He said the bandits shot sporadically, killing the pastor and another member, while several others were abducted.

Another resident who didn't want to be named, said the gunmen struck shortly after 6 pm, causing widespread panic among residents.

He added that vigilante members in the area immediately confronted the attackers in an effort to prevent further casualties.

He said the community had come under attacks lately.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the attack in a telephone chat with Daily Trust on Tuesday night.

He said the community came under attack but that security operatives repelled the bandits.

"Yes the community is under attack. I am presently in touch with my DPO and we learnt it was repelled immediately but one person was killed. That's all I can say for now", he added.