Nigeria: Govt Begins National Single Window Testing Ahead March 2026 Operation

The Federal Government yesterday commenced the National Single Window (NSW) User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with the first cohort of participating stakeholders to ensure that the unified and technology-driven trade ecosystem becomes operational by March 2026.

The technology vendor CrimsonLogic, yesterday, walked each agency and stakeholder through NSW's onboarding process, system navigation features and the operational framework designed to streamline the country's trade processes.

Daily Trust reports that the National Single Window (NSW) project is a federal government's initiative aimed at implementing a centralised electronic trade platform designed to streamline trade processes for importers and exporters by integrating and harmonising data from multiple government agencies and stakeholders, thereby enhancing economic efficiency.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, yesterday, visited the UAT grounds in Lagos to assess progress, a statement by the secretariat of NSW said.

Representatives from key regulatory and trade bodies that participated in the inaugural session included the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) as well as importers, exporters, clearing agents, freight forwarders.

The engagement allowed the organisations to test functionalities, validate workflows, and align on expectations ahead of the platform's deployment.

The commencement of testing brings Nigeria closer to making the NSW operational with the aim of harmonising documentation, cutting trade costs and eliminating duplication.