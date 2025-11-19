Nigeria: Anti-Graft Commision, Road Safety Corps Unite Against Corruption in Transport Sector

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening anti-corruption mechanisms in Nigeria's transportation sector.

This follows a visit by the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed and his delegation to the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, ICPC chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two agencies to promote safer roads, accountability, and efficiency in the national economy.

The ICPC boss commended FRSC's innovations, including the Contactless Driver's Licence Processing System, which reduces corruption risks.

He also lauded the introduction of the premium driver's licence service, noting that improved service timelines had enhanced public trust and highlighted several ongoing reforms designed to improve service delivery.

Earlier in his remarks, the FRSC corps marshal, Shehu Mohammed highlighted several ongoing reforms designed to improve service delivery, including the Corps' capacity to produce up to 25,000 driver's licences daily, supported by enhanced data-protection measures to prevent identity-related fraud.

Mohammed also explained that the newly introduced FRSC Contactless Licence Renewal Platform reduces physical interaction, speeds up processing, and minimises opportunities for corruption.