Nigeria: Senate Seeks Recruitment of 100,000 Soldiers, Probe of Safe - School Funds

19 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samson Elijah

The Senate on Tuesday urged President Bola Tinubu to approve the recruitment of 100,000 fresh military personnel to confront insurgency, banditry and the rising wave of school abductions across the country.

Lawmakers also demanded a full investigation into the Safe Schools Programme, questioning how funds allocated to the initiative were spent despite repeated attacks on educational institutions.

Their concerns were provoked by the attack on Government Girls' Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, where gunmen reportedly killed a vice principal and abducted 25 students.

The debate followed additional prayers raised by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) during plenary, which triggered a heated session on Nigeria's worsening security situation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio presided over the sitting and later moved the chamber into a closed-door meeting to discuss classified details.

