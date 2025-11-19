Tanzania Names Independent Commission of Inquiry for Oct 29 Elections

Dodoma — THE President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has established an independent Commission of Inquiry following incidents of unrest that occurred during and after the General Elections on October 29, this year. The decision was made under the authority granted to her by Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, Chapter 32.

A statement released today, November 18, 2025, by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Dr. Moses Kusiluka, explained that President Samia has appointed the retired Chief Justice of Tanzania, Mohammed Chande Othman, as the Chairperson of the Commission.

The appointment aims to ensure that the investigation is conducted transparently and professionally.

According to the statement, the commission will also consist of various members with extensive experience in governance, security, and legal matters. Among them are retired Chief Justice Professor Ibrahimu Khamis, former Chief Secretary Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, and Ambassador Radhia Msuya.

Other appointed members include Ambassador Gen. Paul Meela, retired Inspector General of Police Said Mwema, Ambassador David Kapya, and the former Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The commission is expected to begin its work immediately to provide recommendations that will help strengthen national peace and stability.