Tanzania's Independent Commission of Enquiry Faces Six Herculean Tasks

Dodoma — TANZANIAN President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has officially launched the independent Commission of Inquiry following incidents of unrest that occurred during and after the General Elections on October 29, this year, and outlined six major areas to be looked upon by the commission.

Speaking at the State House in Dodoma today, November 20, 2025, the Head of State instructed the commission to examine the real cause of the incident and know what exactly was the root of the problem, to what exactly were youth who protested were demanding so that they can address and provide it to them.

Additionally, she also ordered the commission to examine the various statements made by opposition parties and know what exactly drove them to act the way they did as well as assess the relationship between those parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission, to know the nature of the relationship during that period that led them to make such statements.

Moreover, President Samia tasked the commission to review the roles of both local and international NGOs during that period, noting that it has been said that the youths who went to the streets to demand their rights were paid money before they participated.

"We are being told that the youths who went to the streets to demand their rights were first paid money before they participated, and that many of them joined because of the money they received. So the question is: where did that money come from?," the President questioned.

Furthermore, the President ordered the commission to look that despite the challenges, there was no other way to correct those shortcomings than going out in the streets and destroying and burning properties.

"But let me say this, even if there were challenges between the commission and political parties, the Registrar and political parties, or the government and political parties, was there truly no better way to correct those shortcomings than taking to the streets, destroying property, burning things, and so on? Look into that and tell us," she instructed.

The President also ordered the commission to look at the various measures that were used to control the chaos that had happened.

"We must now look at what happened. People went to the streets, there were riots, and we must examine the measures that were taken to deal with those disturbances. That is why the commission includes retired officials so that you can review the response measures and assess how they were carried out," she said.

In her instructions, the President set a three-month period to the commission noting that due to the gravity of the work they also be given a secretariat that will assist with documentation and all other organizational matters necessary for the commission to function effectively.

"This is not a small task; we will begin with a period of three months and then review the progress as the work continues. But let me say this, I have great confidence in this commission, and it is my hope that your recommendations will help us move forward," she stated.

According to the Head of State when launching her campaign she promised to establish a reconciliation commission within 100 days to examine the internal political challenges, reconcile, and move forward smoothly, but due to what happened, she saw the need to first begin with forming the commission.

"The recommendations that will come from here are what we will act upon in the reconciliation commission," she said.