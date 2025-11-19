Liberia Champions Regional Solidarity for a Stronger African Road Sector

- ~ As NRF opens ARMFA's 22nd General Assembly

The Government of Liberia, through its National Road Fund (NRF), is leading a renewed call for regional solidarity to strengthen the African road sector, with a focus on sustainable development and continental integration.

Monrovia, November 19, 2025: This vision was powerfully communicated during the opening of the African Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA) 22nd General Assembly, held at the Ellen-Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, delivering the keynote address, underscored the vital role of robust, interconnected road networks in Africa's social and economic transformation. Emphasizing the need to "up the ante," President Boakai called on African nations and stakeholders to intensify efforts to strengthen the road sector, noting that modern, well-maintained roads are fundamental to the continent's progress.

He highlighted that road connectivity is not just about transportation; it is a catalyst for connecting farmers to markets, children to schools, patients to healthcare, and businesses to broader opportunities.

This, according to him, aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and supports the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), both of which prioritize infrastructure as a driver of inclusive growth.

Reaffirming Liberia's commitment, President Boakai stated that his government stands ready to support Africa's collective infrastructure agenda and to advance road development initiatives that promote shared prosperity across the continent.

President Boakai also spoke candidly about Liberia's own journey in sustainable infrastructure development.

He acknowledged the challenges and achievements experienced by the country, noting that the participation of diverse African nations at the ARMFA Assembly not only strengthens regional collaboration but also contributes to Liberia's growing success story in the sector.

Echoing the president's sentiments, Mrs. Joseta Neufville-Wento, Manager of the National Road Fund, emphasized that roads are more than mere conduits for vehicles--they serve as engines of development, unity, and African resilience. She asserted that regional solidarity is essential for Africa's road transformation and that cooperation among nations is the key to unlocking the continent's full potential.

Mrs. Wento drew attention to this year's ARMFA General Assembly theme: "Innovative Financing and Sustainability of Road Infrastructure in the Face of Climate Change and Mobility Challenges in Africa." She explained that this theme reflects the collective conviction to strengthen Africa's road networks in innovative, sustainable ways, especially amid mounting climate and mobility challenges.

Liberia's Finance Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, briefly addressed the assembly, highlighting the importance of digital solidarity and a shared determination to develop more sustainable, resilient, and better-financed African road systems.

He noted that the assembly itself stands as proof of the continent's collective will to overcome obstacles and build infrastructure that meets the needs of all Africans.

The five-day conference, organized by the National Road Fund of Liberia from November 17 to 21, 2025, brought together road fund managers, policymakers, and development partners from across Africa.

Discussions focused on sustainable road financing, infrastructure innovation, and strategies for improving regional connectivity. The event fostered knowledge sharing, built partnerships, and set the stage for actionable steps toward a stronger, more unified African road sector. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.