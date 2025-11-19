Nigeria: Unicef Calls for Stronger Protection of Children Following Tragic School Attack in Kebbi, Northwest Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria — UNICEF strongly condemns the reported attack on a Government Girls School in the Maga community of Kebbi State, in Northwest Nigeria, which resulted in the death of the school's Vice-Principal of the school and the reported abduction of 25 students. This tragic incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely.

We stand with the affected community at this difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go to those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a full recovery for those injured.

UNICEF further urges the swift release of the abducted children.

Students, education facilities, and their personnel should be protected under international law from any form of attack, and those responsible for this incident must be held to account in accordance with national and international standards.

In 2015, the Nigerian government endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration, which outlines concrete steps to safeguard the civilian nature of schools and universities to ensure safe access of students to education during conflict. UNICEF calls on all relevant stakeholders to continue efforts to implement the Safe Schools Declaration in Nigeria.

UNICEF is working with government partners, civil society and communities to strengthen child protection systems and promote safe and inclusive learning environments across the country. These systems and environments must be reinforced to prevent future tragedies.

No child should be put at risk while pursuing an education.