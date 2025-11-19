Nigeria: Sokoto Launches Massive Oral Cholera Vaccine Drive to Shield 650,000 Residents From a Liling Threat

Sokoto — In a swift response to a fresh surge of cholera cases, Sokoto State, backed by UNICEF, has rolled out an ambitious Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign aimed at protecting 650,000 people aged one year and above across two high-risk local government areas of Dange Shuni and Goronyo.

The decision to deploy OCV follows a rapid epidemiological assessment that flagged the two LGAs as recurring hotspots.

"The recent confirmed cholera cases left us with no choice but to act decisively," said Dr. faruk Umar Abubakar, State Commissioner for Health. "We chose the oral vaccine because it is safe, needle-free and stimulates the gut immunity where cholera infection begins."

Within the first four days, vaccinators have already reached 79 % of the target, a figure officials attribute to strong community acceptance.

The campaign's early success has been most visible in schools and Quranic learning centres, where enthusiasm for the painless, drink-based vaccine is palpable.

At Malam Adamu's Quranic School in the Kanwuri area of Dange Shuni, more than 200 pupils lined up for the dose, while Sahabi Denge Model Primary School reported an eager turnout from its 1,300-strong student body.

"The children were eager to receive the vaccine; they saw it as a chance to stay healthy and keep learning," noted Ibrahim Kure, head teacher at the primary school.

Health workers credit intensive advocacy and community-engagement efforts that began weeks before the launch. Village heads, religious leaders, and local NGOs have been mobilised to spread key messages: drink safe water, practice proper hygiene, and seek immediate care for diarrhoea.

"Early and continuous dialogue with community gatekeepers made all the difference," explained a field coordinator, who asked to remain anonymous.

The oral vaccine's scientific advantages make it ideal for mass campaigns in rural, low-resource settings.

Administered as a single-dose drink, it triggers mucosal immunity in the intestine - the very site where cholera bacteria first attach - while eliminating the logistical challenges of cold-chain storage and the risk of needle-stick injuries associated with injectable formulations.

Beyond the vaccination effort, officials stress that lasting protection requires a combination of preventive measures. "Vaccination is only one pillar of the cholera response," Dr. Abubakar reminded residents.

"We urge everyone to maintain good hygiene, boil or treat water where necessary, and seek immediate medical care for any diarrhoea or cholera-like symptoms."

The campaign is expected to run for several weeks, with mobile teams moving from ward to ward to ensure every eligible person receives the dose.

With 79 % coverage already achieved, health planners are confident the 650,000-person target is within reach, offering a crucial shield against future outbreaks in Sokoto's most vulnerable communities.

As the drive continues, journalists are encouraged to highlight personal stories from the field, the science behind oral vaccines, and the broader public-health measures that will keep Sokoto's communities safe from cholera.