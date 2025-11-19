Africa: All of Africa Today - November 19, 2025

Global Hunger Crisis Worsens as WFP Faces Dire Funding Shortfall

The world had been facing a rapidly worsening global hunger crisis with far too few resources to respond, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned. In its 2026 Global Outlook, WFP projected that 318 million people would face crisis-level hunger or worse, more than double the number in 2019. However, declines in humanitarian funding have forced the WFP to prioritize food assistance for roughly one-third of those who are in need. In 2026, the agency aims to reach 110 million of the most vulnerable at an estimated cost of $13 billion, but current funding forecasts indicate WFP may only receive close to half that goal. Executive Director Cindy McCain said the world was grappling with simultaneous famines in Gaza and parts of Sudan. She said that the WFP has proven time and again that early, effective, and innovative solutions can save lives and change lives, but the agency desperately needs more support to continue this vital work.

TotalEnergies Accused of Aiding War Crimes in Mozambique Massacre

A French energy giant faced allegations of complicity in war crimes over a 2021 massacre near its multibillion-dollar gas project in northern Mozambique, claims the company denied. In a complaint filed with French prosecutors, a human rights group accused TotalEnergies of complicity in war crimes, including the torture and execution of dozens of civilians held by local security forces in a cluster of shipping containers at its facility. The complaint was filed by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), a human rights group. "Internal documents show that TotalEnergies was aware of accusations of violence against civilians being committed by Mozambican armed forces from May 2020, yet continued its support to the JTF," the ECCHR said. The massacre by Mozambican forces took place in resource-rich Cabo Delgado province, where government troops were battling violent Islamist militants, linked to the Islamic State group, with a gruesome reputation for beheading victims. Environmental groups have urged the UK and Dutch governments to withdraw financial support for the project.

Eswatini Confirms Receiving $5.1 Million from US to Accept Deportees

Eswatini's government confirmed it had received $5.1 million from the Trump administration in exchange for accepting people deported from the United States under its hard-line immigration policy. Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg told parliament that the payment placed in the National Disaster Management Agency's account but not yet authorised for use was linked to US deportees. The ministry had been kept in the dark throughout the process. Human Rights Watch previously revealed an agreement allowing Eswatini to take up to 160 deportees in return for the funds to bolster its border and migration management. The kingdom has so far accepted 15 deportees. One of the deportees has since been repatriated to Jamaica, his country of origin. The US had described some of the deportees - from Jamaica, Cuba, Laos, Vietnam, and Yemen - as "depraved monsters". Neighbouring South Africa expressed concern that deportees might cross its porous borders.

Rwanda Breaks Ground on High-Security Lab to Fight Zoonotic Threats

The government began constructing the National Veterinary Reference Laboratory, a high-security BSL-3 facility designed to strengthen Rwanda's ability to detect and respond to animal and zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases are infectious illnesses that can spread between animals and humans. The groundbreaking took place at the Rubirizi research station in Kigali, supported by a $24.9 million grant from the Pandemic Fund under the One Health pandemic-preparedness project. The new laboratory, which replaces a four-decade-old facility, will enhance diagnostic capacity for diseases with pandemic potential, especially amid rising threats such as the 2024 mpox outbreak. Officials said the $3 million construction project will boost surveillance, laboratory systems, and workforce development, and reduce delays caused by previously sending samples abroad. Agriculture Minister Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe and Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana both stressed that the laboratory will advance Rwanda's preparedness and contribute to global health security. The Pandemic Fund's Priya Basu added that the facility will support efforts against antimicrobial resistance and position Rwanda as a trusted regional resource. The initiative aligns with the One Health approach and includes strengthening early warning systems, expanding surveillance across human and animal sectors, upgrading biosafety-level laboratories, and improving quality management and accreditation.

Nicki Minaj Presents on Alleged Christian Persecution in Nigeria to UN

U.S. rapper Nicki Minaj was at the United Nations event hosted by U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz. Minaj, who had been vocal about the issue on X, said she was invited after her posts caught the diplomat's attention. She thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for prioritising the matter and said her experiences in music had shown her the power of unity across cultures. She warned that faith was "under attack in way too many places". Minaj said Christians in Nigeria are being targeted, displaced, and killed, with churches destroyed and communities living in fear. Her remarks followed Trump's indication that Nigeria could be added to the list of Countries of Particular Concern, with threats to cut aid and possibly intervene militarily if attacks on Christians persisted. He threatened military action over the issue.