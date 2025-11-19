Nigeria: Any Organization Organizing Safety Training Without Ispon Certification Is Illegal - ISPON

The President of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, ISPON, Chief Stephen Udezi has said that any organization organizing safety training without ISPON certification in any part of Nigeria is illegal.

Udezi made the declaration while addressing Newsmen to mark the induction of new members and the upgrade of old members at the ISPON Delta State Branch office in Warri pointing out that any company operating with a safety department without a registered ISPON member shall be sanctioned according to the ISPON Act.

The ISPON President, stressed that no company is permitted to operate a training center without the backing of the ISPON permit or approval.

He added that he will not chase away anyone doing safety business because the safety jobs in Nigeria cannot be done alone by ISPON; hence they need more hands to do the job and want those who have not complied to, as a matter of urgency, comply.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the ISPON boss, the institute is fully prepared to regulate every safety activity in Nigeria, adding that ISPON is fully unified and functioning effectively.

Udezi said ISPON leadership and the Board are giving a window of opportunity to those carrying out safety training illegally in Nigeria to come and regularize and collaborate with ISPON for proper certification, with their annual revalidation fees, which he said are very friendly and minimal.

He also cautioned those quack organizations going to religious institutions to organize what they call safety training without ISPON certification to desist from such inimical conduct, as those found culpable will be prosecuted according to the ISPON Act of 2014, which clearly states the fines to be paid.

He called on Deltans and Nigerians to shun those parading themselves as safety personnel without ISPON certification. He also appreciated ISPON members that attended the annual conference meeting held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for their support and the huge success recorded, just as he appealed to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to establish a Delta State Safety Commission to manage and regulate all safety activities under the state government and in the state.

Chairman of the ISPON Delta State Branch, Dr. Kingsley Unueroh, warned those that have purportedly tarnished the ISPON office building's image in Delta to desist from such fraudulent practices and be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unueroh, while calling on intending individuals who want to get safety training, urged them to come to the ISPON office in Warri. He pointed out that the institute has upgraded its curriculum to world standards and is comparable anywhere in the world.

The Delta State Branch Chairman advised residents and other intending public members who wish to receive safety training and certification to come to the ISPON office in Warri for full training, and the website is isponnigeria.org. He noted that ISPON certification is now a career boost in civil service and that civil servants can now be upgraded up to level 17 in the service.