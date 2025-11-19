Nigeria: Shettima Heads to Kebbi As Tinubu Vows Rescue of Kidnapped Students

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State today to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government would ensure their quick release.

He also sent his condolences to the military over the death of gallant soldiers and Brigadier General Musa Uba, who paid the ultimate price while on active duty fighting insurgents in Borno State.

This came on a day wife of the slain Vice Principal of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, killed by bandits who attacked the school Monday night, Amina Hassan, narrated how her daughter escaped during the deadly attack that led to the abduction of 25 schoolgirls.

This is even as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt General Waidi Shaibu, yesterday directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for the abducted students.

The Army chief gave the order as the Senate, while calling for the urgent rescue of the abducted schoolgirls, also asked President Bola Tinubu to urgently order recruitment of at least 100,000 officers and men into the military, to enable the country cope with the exponential increase in population and rising security challenges.

Also yesterday, one of the US lawmakers in the forefront of calling for sanctions against Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide in the country, Riley Moore, equally condemned the abduction of the schoolgirls, even as the United Nations Emergency Fund, UNICEF, while also also condemning the abduction, called for stronger protection of children

President Tinubu, who the military authorities had fully briefed about the two the abduction and killing of Brigadier General Uba by ISWAP,, expressed sadness over the abduction of the schoolgirls, despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits. He commended Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris for the efforts made to avert the kidnapping.

While decrying the security breach that led to the regrettable abduction of girls from the boarding school in Maga, Kebbi State, Tinubu urged communities across the country, especially in areas facing security challenges, to share information and intelligence that would help the military, the police and the DSS make the communities safe.

Noting that security forces could not perform optimally without the support of Nigerians and local communities, the President said: "As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.

"I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

"Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don't cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges," the President said.

Recounting how the abduction occurred, Amina said the attackers broke into their home around 3:30 a.m. while the family slept.

She recounted: "What happened is that we were asleep around 3.30 a.m. when I heard movements behind our window. So I tried to wake my husband up to tell him that the animals are destroying our things outside. Before I knew it, there was a bang on our door and it was forcibly opened

"So, I tapped my husband to tell him that the animals have got into the house and they are really destroying our things. As soon as he got up, we realised they were not animals but robbers armed with guns.

"We started struggling with them. Then one of them pulled out his gun and shot my husband. Then they dragged me by my hand outside the house.

"I told them to leave me alone, that I would not go with them since they have killed the father of my children and they are asking the children to go in and sleep.

"I was still arguing with them when my daughter came out. Then they left me and went to her and took her to lead them to the hostel.

"Then they told her to lay down, so they can shoot her too. So she told them, 'I should lay down so that you can shoot me.' They said 'yes.'

"So she asked that they allow her to go and ease herself. Then they opened the door and saw other girls, and their attention was shifted from my girl."

Mrs Hassan, who noted that this distraction helped her daughter escape, said further: "That was how she was able to escape into the bush. By the time she came back, it was already morning."

You must fight day and night to rescue schoolgirls, COAS orders troops

However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Waidi Shaibu, has directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for abducted students.

Speaking during a visit to the state, Shaibu ordered the soldiers to intensify day and night operations until all the abducted schoolgirls were safely rescued.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, the army chief arrived the state with a delegation of principal staff officers from army headquarters.

He held an operational meeting with frontline commanders in Kebbi before addressing troops deployed in the search effort.

Shaibu reminded officers and soldiers that a ruthless determination to succeed was essential, saying "you must continue day and night fighting. We must find these children.

"For the commanders here, you must leverage intelligence to conduct intelligence-based missions. It has become a pattern that bandits target soft targets. If they know you are in a location, they will not come there or face you in a fight and you can defeat them, can't you?

"You must have all the commitment to make sure you succeed. Once you receive intelligence of something of this nature, you must act professionally and decisively. This is not just about our image; it is about doing our job properly."

The army chief also held a separate engagement with local vigilantes and hunters supporting the operation, emphasising the need for enhanced collaboration.

While describing the vigilantes as indispensable partners due to their deep knowledge of the terrain, the Army chief said: "If we have people like you, it is you who will work with us and provide local intelligence. You know these forests and you are the ones to tell us where the criminals are.

"Your hunters should storm the nooks and crannies of these forests. Soldiers will also join you. We are counting on you to work with us to bring lasting peace.

"What these evil people are trying to do is to scare children from going to school. Let every man know we will not allow that."

He commended the vigilantes for their courage and contributions, assuring them of the military's full support.

Earlier, Shaibu paid a sympathy visit to Abubakar Ibrahim Allaje, the traditional ruler of Danko, and Rabi Musa Magaji and principal of the attacked school.

"'During the visit, he assured the monarch and the school authorities of the military's unwavering resolve to rescue the girls unharmed.

"We are fully committed. We will not relent. The safety of these children is a national priority, and we are deploying every resource to ensure they return home safely," the COAS said.

Senate asks Tinubu to order recruitment of 100,000 more officers, men into military

Similarly, the Senate yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately recruit at least 100,000 officers and men into the military to enable the country consolidate its war against insecurity.

It also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee, made up of the relevant committees of Finance, Education, Defence, Army, Navy, to investigate the Safe School Programme, including funding, expenditure, and the reasons for its failure to secure schools in the country.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to an urgent motion sponsored by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, said no country was free of crime, not even the United States, but stressed the need for synergy and collaboration, irrespective of religion, if the issue of insecurity must be nipped in the bud.

Akpabio said: "We sympathise with the families of the victims, the vice-principal who was killed and the schoolchildren now in captivity. Nigeria is a large nation of 36 states and the FCT.

"Our security agencies are overstretched. Even during elections, we cannot post one policeman per polling unit. Terrorists often strike in locations that are difficult to predict.

"No country is free of crime, not even the United States. But our responsibility is to make laws, pass motions, and take decisions that reduce crime to the barest minimum. Crime is crime; it does not belong to any administration.

"We urge the armed forces and all Nigerians with useful information to assist in securing the release of these children and ensuring justice for the victims. Distinguished colleagues, let us now rise to observe a one-minute silence in honour of those affected.

Earlier in his presentation of the motion, Senator Abdullahi had said: "I rise to draw the attention of this chamber to the heinous activities of criminal terrorist groups that attacked the Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, located in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, Kebbi State, as well as in Kebbi South district.

"Despite some police presence, which proved insufficient, the terrorists invaded the school, abducting 25 young girls, killing the vice-principal, and wounding the principal.

"Such kidnapping of schoolgirls is a slap in the face of our nation. The continued attacks by terrorist groups on educational institutions not only undermine the quality of education but also discourage parents from sending their children to school.

"Unfortunately, this is not unprecedented. In 2022, a similar attack occurred in another government secondary school in Kebbi, and it took four long years for the girls to be safely recovered.

"I am deeply hurt by this recurring menace. The terrorisation of our students, children, and educational institutions must stop immediately. Security measures previously taken, including temporary school closures in the affected areas, were not enough to prevent this latest attack.

"I urge the federal government and all security agencies to take immediate action to rescue the abducted girls and apprehend the terrorists responsible. While we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded principal, I also request this distinguished Senate to observe a minute silence in honour of the deceased vice-principal.

"This attack is not only a tragedy for Kebbi State but also a wake-up call for the entire nation. A country that cannot secure its children cannot fulfill its obligations to its citizens. I appeal to the President and all security agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safe recovery of the girls and the punishment of the perpetrators."

In his contribution, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East said "while we commend the armed forces for their efforts, the truth is that they are overwhelmed.

"With a population exceeding 230 million and only 177,000 personnel, it is impossible to cover every area, especially forests and remote regions.

"We must rethink our approach. Traditional rulers, communities, and individuals must play a proactive role. We need to identify and expose those responsible for these crimes, at every level, and ensure accountability.

"Every Nigerian must take the law seriously and partner with the government and security agencies. Repeating motions and committees without action has led to repeated tragedies. It is time for a collective national effort to secure our children and communities.

Also in his contribution, the Senate Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Munguno, APC, Borno North, said: " I rise to express my deep concern over the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State, a reprehensible act that demands a strong response from this parliament.

"As representatives entrusted with the mandate of the people, it is our responsibility to condemn such crimes in unison and call for immediate action."

On his part, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, APC, Osun East, said: "I also rise on this tragic matter. I hope the girls are released safely, and as quickly as possible, to avoid a repeat of the Chibok tragedy.

"However, this recurring criminality is becoming normalised in our society. Security forces, army, air force, and police--appear to operate in silos, which hinders effective coordination. "The rising wave of kidnappings requires collective action from all Nigerians, not just the military, to demand accountability and enforce discipline. Clear targets and timelines must be set to eradicate these criminal networks."

In his contribution, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, APC, Cross River South, said: "This is a heartbreaking and gut-wrenching tragedy. Schoolchildren, who go to school to learn and develop themselves and their communities, are no longer safe.

"The Senate must pass a resolution that demands decisive action from security agencies, providing all necessary resources, but also setting clear ultimatums and consequences for failure."

US lawmaker condemns Kebbi school abduction

Reacting to the abduction, United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, in a post shared on X yesterday, condemned the incident and called for prayers for the victims. "Please join me in praying for the 25 girls who have been kidnapped and for the repose of the soul of their vice principal, who was killed.

"While we don't have all the details on this horrific attack, we know that the attack occurred in a Christian enclave in Northern Nigeria. The Nigerian government must do more to end the rampant violence," he wrote.

UNICEF calls for stronger protection of children

In the same vein, the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, also condemned the schoolgirls' abduction, and called for stronger protection of children in the country.

The agency said in a statement issued yesterday: "This tragic incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely

"We stand with the affected community at this difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go to those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a full recovery for those injured.

"Students, education facilities and their personnel should be protected under international law from any form of attack, and those responsible for this incident must be held to account in accordance with national and international standards.

"In 2015, the Nigerian government endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration, which outlines concrete steps to safeguard the civilian nature of schools and universities to ensure safe access of students to education during conflict.

"UNICEF calls on all relevant stakeholders to continue efforts to implement the Safe Schools Declaration in Nigeria.

"UNICEF is working with government partners, civil society and communities to strengthen child protection systems and promote safe and inclusive learning environments across the country.

"These systems and environments must be reinforced to prevent future tragedies. No child should be put at risk while pursuing an education.

I'm saddened by abduction of 25 students in Kebbi -- Mrs Tinubu

In her reaction, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday expressed sadness over the abduction of the students, describing the abduction as an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embodied.

Mrs. Tinubu in a message, begged God to grant quick rescue to the abducted girls and also grant a peaceful repose to the soul of the departed vice principal.

The message read: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the abduction of the 25 students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State and the tragic killing of the Vice Principal.

"This heartbreaking incident is not only an attack on innocent girls and dedicated educators, but also an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embody.

"Mr President has already ordered our security agencies to ensure the quick and safe return of the abducted girls and to bring the perpetrators to justice." The First Lady said her heart and prayers were with the families, friends, loved ones and schoolmates at this time.

"I pray almighty God grants quick rescue to the abducted girls and may the soul of the departed Vice Principal rest in Aljannah Firdaus."

NANS seeks urgent rescue of victims

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, in its reaction yesterday, called for the urgent rescue of the abducted students.

According to the association, the fact that the dastardly act took place on a day set aside globally as International Students' Day, cast a gloom on the activities it had planned to mark the day. In a statement by the National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, NANS appealed to the government and other stakeholders in the sector to halt the ugly trend of attacks on schools nationwide.

"The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, is deeply shattered and inconsolably heartbroken by the devastating news of the attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, where armed assailants invaded the school premises at dawn, and brutally killed the Vice Principal, Mr. Hassan Yakubu Makuku, and abducted 25 innocent female students.

"The tragic incident, which happened November 17, 2025, a day globally dedicated to celebrating 'International Students' Day', set aside for the celebration of students' resilience, and the future they represent, has broken us beyond measure.

"As the apex students' body in Nigeria, we had meticulously designed the 2025 International Students Day Celebration as a moment of honour, hope, and academic excellence, never imagining it would be overshadowed by such darkness.

"For this year's event, NANS planned special national recognitions and awards for excellent student performance, including: N100,000 cash prize award for 10 best students in each faculty of the University of Abuja, a laptop prize for best performing students in the 2025 WAEC, NECO, and JAMB examinations. A N200,000 cash award for the Nigerian student who emerged winner of the TeenEagle International English Language Competition."

NANS noted that the abduction of the girls had reopened deep wounds in the nation's memory.

"We recall with pain the past tragedies: The mass kidnapping of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State (2014); recurring student abductions in Katsina, Niger, Yobe and Kaduna States, including the mass kidnapping in Kuriga, Kagara, Dapchi where scores of school children were taken."