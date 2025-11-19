Ghana: Surrender Unregistered Weapons or Face Prosecution... Interior Minister Announces Amnesty Period

THE Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mubarak, has announced a gun amnesty period for those in possession of illegal weapons as a comprehensive measure to reduce illicit firearms in the country.

He explained that the amnesty period, running from December 1, 2025, to January 15, 2026, provides an opportunity for individuals to voluntarily surrender unregistered weapons at designated collection points without facing arrest or prosecution.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Accra, Mr Mubarak also stated that there was a temporary ban on the use of powdered guns during all festivals and any traditional meetings or celebrations across the country.

He said there would not be any compensation for those in possession of the unregistered weapons, stressing, however, that this is a good opportunity for them to surrender as many intend to bring such weapons but fear prosecution.

"But let me be clear that when this amnesty period ends, the law will take its full course. The Ghana Police Service and all security agencies will intensify operations to recover illicit arms.

Those who refuse this generous offer will be treated as criminals, and the consequences will be firm and uncompromising. This amnesty is a window of grace. It offers every law-abiding Ghanaian who holds an unregistered or illicit firearm the opportunity to surrender it," Mr Mubarak said.

He said the government is committed to reducing the proliferation of illicit weapons to a minimum, as the crime rate continues to increase in the country, stressing that these were among other measures in reducing crime-related activities.

He added that, to ensure lasting impact, the following measures would accompany the gun amnesty, which include the suspension of firearm importation, sale and registration during the amnesty period.

"There are ongoing dialogues with traditional authorities to regulate firearm use during festivals, as well as enhanced border security to prevent arms trafficking.

There is also a joint security operations post-amnesty to retrieve illicit weapons and prosecute offenders, and intensified swoops and searches in crime hotspots and known criminal networks," Mr Mubarak said.

He called on chiefs, elders, pastors, imams, opinion leaders, community associations and the media to amplify the campaign to help communities surrender illicit firearms, adding that this campaign is a collective responsibility of all Ghanaians.

"Let us disarm not only our homes, but our hearts. Let us reaffirm that Ghana is a land of peace, a beacon of stability in Africa, and a nation where every life is sacred.

Fellow countrymen and women, this amnesty is not a showpiece. It is not a witch-hunt. It is a life-saving initiative. Every firearm surrendered is one less tool of destruction, one less weapon in the hands of criminals, and one more step toward a peaceful Ghana," he said.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN & HERTY BROWN

