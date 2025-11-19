Liberia: House Takes Harmful Cultural Bill to District

19 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

This decision follows a contentious debate and the submission of a comprehensive report from the Joint Legislative Committee on Gender Equity, Child Development and Social Services, Judiciary, Internal Affairs, and Health, headed by Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah of Bong County.

The draft bill, which had drawn significant stakeholder attention, was intended to address practices deemed harmful to women and girls in Liberia.

The bill has been sent out for citizen inputs and consultations across all 73 districts in the country, making the House's rejection a significant setback for advocates seeking to protect vulnerable populations.

According to Rep. Briggs-Mensah during presenting an over view of the committee's reporter to full plenary following a two-day legislative hearing informed her colleagues that experts and stakeholders reviewed the draft bill, which was proposed to be renamed "An Act to Amend Chapter 4, Title 26 of the Penal Code of the Liberian Code Revised by Creating a New Sub-Chapter 'E' The Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025" adding that the renaming may have appeared discriminatory.

She added that during the discussions, representatives from various sectors emphasized the need for robust measures to safeguard women and girls against harmful cultural practices, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Ms. Judy Gitau, Africa Regional Coordinator, provided valuable insights into the legal and policy perspectives surrounding FGM, while a representative from the Independent National Commission on Human Rights highlighted Liberia's commitments under international human rights conventions.

Despite the initial enthusiasm and wide-ranging consultations, the House ultimately voted against the proposed legislation, leaving many advocates and stakeholders disheartened.

The rejection signals ongoing challenges in addressing harmful traditional practices in the country and highlights the need for continued dialogue and advocacy. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

