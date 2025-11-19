Ghana: OSP Charges Ken Ofori Atta and Seven Others With 78 Counts of Corruption Related Offences Over Sml Deal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has filed 78 charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and seven others over the government's contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

The charges were filed at the Criminal Division of High Court in Accra on November 18, 2025.

Those charged include former senior officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority and persons connected to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited. The company has also been listed as an accused entity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the charge sheet, the first count focuses on conspiracy to influence a procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in awarding the SML contract, contrary to section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act 2003(Act (663).

Related Articles

The document lists Ken Ofori Atta, aged 66; former GRA Acting Commissioner General Emmanuel Kofi Nti, also 66; and Evans Adusei, 62, the beneficial owner and chief executive of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited, as key persons involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The Special Prosecutor notes that the accused persons are suspected to have directly or indirectly interfered with the procurement process in a manner that violated the law.

In all, they are facing 78 counts covering various corruption and corruption related offences linked to the award and execution of the SML contract.