Liberia: Govt Presents U.S.$1.3m Jor River Bridge Plan - CMC Backs Off, Accuses Public Works of Inflating Costs

The government on Tuesday revealed a US$1.3 million engineering plan for the long-awaited Jor River Bridge in Bong County, sparking immediate political backlash and causing the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) to abandon its own bridge project, accusing Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings of inflating costs and disrupting a community-led development effort.

By Gibson Gee and Alphanso G. Kalama

During a tense plenary session, Minister Giddings presented lawmakers with the ministry's comprehensive technical package, which includes engineering drawings, hydrological and soil studies, materials testing, environmental considerations, and a bill of quantities for two potential crossing points. He emphasized that the US$1.3 million valuation aligns with national construction standards and the ministry's statutory authority over all public infrastructure.

"Any construction of this kind must be approved, validated, and supervised by the Ministry to ensure compliance with national standards and public safety," Giddings told the House. He stressed that the ministry had completed technical assessments months before CMC submitted its US$450,000 proposal in October 2025.

Giddings stated that the government's plan considers reinforced concrete designs, steel requirements, riverbed conditions, long-term load capacity, and safety measures needed for a permanent structure. "This bridge cannot be built without meeting full design specifications," he noted.

CMC Rejects Gov't Cost, Withdraws From Project

CMC Political Leader Musa Hassan Bility, whose party had already mobilized materials and equipment for a US$450,000 version of the bridge, reacted strongly to the presentation. Speaking with legislative reporters minutes after the session, Bility described the ministry's valuation as "clearly inflated" and announced that CMC would immediately withdraw from the project.

"CMC will back off and allow the government to handle the construction," Bility declared. "We are not challenging the Ministry's authority, but the number does not reflect the design we submitted or the realities on the ground."

Bility accused House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon of restricting debate and shutting down lawmakers who tried to question the ministry's figures. "The Speaker refused to allow responses. The intention was clear," he added.

Bility pushed back against Giddings' claim that the bridge is already included in the national budget pipeline.

Local Stakeholders Call for Speed

The Jor River Bridge has become a major safety concern for thousands of commuters traveling to and from Totota, Gbarnga, Ganta, and nearby towns. During the rainy season, crossing the bridge becomes dangerous, resulting in injuries, crop damage, and travel delays.

Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris backed the ministry's insistence on strict engineering standards. "This bridge must meet national standards to avoid collapse," she said. "Technical compliance is non-negotiable."

But Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole, a strong supporter of the CMC initiative, voiced concern that stopping the community-led effort could extend residents' suffering.

"Our people want this bridge now," Cole said. "The Ministry must avoid duplication and unnecessary delays."

Public Works Defends Mandate

Minister Giddings remained firm, stating that the ministry began work on the bridge well before CMC's involvement and had already finalized technical designs, quantity bills, and field studies in early 2025. He emphasized that all road and bridge construction must adhere to the same national standards, regardless of who initiates the project.

"We have no intent to obstruct political actors," he said. "But we must ensure compliance with structural, environmental and safety requirements. We cannot allow unauthorized construction."

The government's US$1.3 million plan will now advance to the procurement phase for contractor selection. Once awarded, the bridge will be built fully under state supervision.

Bility Escalates Accusations: Claims 'Concocted Plan' to Inflate Costs

Following the plenary session, Bility launched a blistering attack on Minister Giddings, Speaker Koon and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, accusing them of colluding to block CMC's effort so the government could insert an inflated US$1.3 million allocation into the national budget.

"This is a concocted plan designed to stop us and loot," Bility said. "A bridge that costs no more than US$450,000 -- they are now claiming US$1.3 million. That money can build three bridges."

Bility accused the ministry of fabricating a technical plan that "does not reflect the physical realities" at the proposed crossing site. He said the CMC design was based on similar bridges the party has already built in Nimba, Bassa and Margibi.

He also claimed that the House leadership deliberately shielded the minister from scrutiny. "The Speaker refused probing questions. They came with a fluffy document, pretending it is the final plan," he said.

Bility Challenges Budget Claims

Bility pushed back against Giddings' claim that the bridge is already included in the national budget pipeline. "There is nothing in the 2025 budget and nothing proposed for 2026," he said. "Yet the minister insists the bridge will be funded through the budget. It is deception."

Bility predicted that the administration would eventually include the US$1.3 million in the budget regardless of public outcry. "This budget, any kind of way the government wants it, it will pass," he said. "That is the tragedy of our dispensation."

CMC to Remove Equipment

Following the ministry's stop-order, CMC has announced it will remove all materials, equipment, and personnel from the site. "If the government says we should leave it, that is between them and the people of Bunkante," Bility said. "We cannot force ourselves to build the bridge."

He said the party would redirect funds to other community projects in rural counties.

Old Rivalries Resurface

Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye, once a fierce critic of Bility, recently urged Public Works to collaborate with CMC rather than completely exclude the party's involvement. Moye sent an official communication to the Senate calling for cooperation, even though he had previously accused Bility of diverting tax dollars from the China Union mining deal--an accusation for which he provided no evidence.

Bility fired back, challenging Moye or anyone else to produce proof of wrongdoing, insisting his wealth came from legitimate business dealings.