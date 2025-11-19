Liberia's Senate Endorses Official Who Falsified Credentials

The Liberian Senate on Tuesday confirmed Madam Fatima Bintu Sirleaf as Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs, despite her public admission that she provided false academic information during her initial confirmation hearing, raising new questions about the Senate's dedication to integrity and accountability in public service.

Seventeen senators voted in favor of her confirmation, with only one dissenting, even after Sirleaf acknowledged she misled lawmakers about her qualifications. The vote sharply contrasts with the Senate's earlier public pledge to end what it called the government's "honeymoon and babysitting period."

A Second Hearing After False Testimony

Sirleaf became the first nominee under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to face a full second confirmation hearing. During her initial appearance, she claimed to hold a Master's Degree in Social Work with a minor in Urban Development from Kean University--an academic program the institution does not offer.

"I believe that with urban development as my minor, it helped me change lives," she told lawmakers during her first hearing. "I was able to help wealthy people in the United States who suffered addiction."

But after public scrutiny and fact-checking, she reversed herself.

"I would like to clarify that I hold a Master's Degree in Social Work with specialized studies in Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Urban Development," she said in her second hearing. "I apologize for the earlier misstatement."

The apology, however, did not erase concerns that she lied under oath. Still, a motion by Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye led to her approval, leaving River Cess County Senator Teah Twehway as the lone vote against confirmation.

Senate's 'Honeymoon Is Over' Promise Under Fire

Tuesday's vote has renewed criticism aimed at the Senate, especially its leadership. Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who led the session, had earlier pledged to end the administration's "honeymoon period," promising increased scrutiny of public officials and stronger oversight.

"I will not sit here and allow people in major portfolios to act complacently," Dillon declared in January. "We gave the President ample time in the first year, but now it is time to work for the people."

He also supported, though unsuccessfully, a plan to limit lawmakers' salaries to US$5,000, positioning himself as a advocate for accountability and reform.

But critics argue that Tuesday's confirmation highlights the Senate's difficulty in living up to its own rhetoric.

Concerns Raised -- but Brushed Aside

Several senators, including Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi County and Cllr. Augustine S. Chea of Sinoe County, questioned the recommendation from the Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Public Enterprises, which endorsed Sirleaf's confirmation. Senator Albert T. Chie earlier advised delaying the vote for further review.

Their concerns were overridden.

Analysts say the speed with which the presiding officer entertained and passed the motion highlights a widening disconnect between public expectations and legislative behavior. Many Liberians describe the pattern as a familiar political contradiction: "Do as I say, not as I do."

A Blow to Public Trust

The Senate's decision is widely viewed as a significant setback for governance reforms in Liberia. Approving a senior official who admitted providing false information under oath undermines efforts to enforce integrity across government institutions, critics argue.

"This confirmation sends the wrong message," one governance analyst told The Liberian Investigator. "If lying under oath no longer disqualifies a nominee, what standard will?"

The move also prompts broader questions about the Legislature's political stance under the Boakai administration and whether the Senate is ready to uphold the accountability standards it expects from others.

With public outrage mounting on social media and talk shows nationwide, the Senate faces increased scrutiny, not just for the confirmation itself but also for what it signals about the state of Liberia's democracy and the promises of a new era of transparency.