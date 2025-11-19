Liberia: Boakai Calls for Stronger Road Financing, Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Tuesday inaugurated the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the African Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA), emphasizing the importance of stronger collaboration, smarter investments, and bolder leadership to modernize Africa's road infrastructure.

Speaking at the EJS Ministerial Complex, the President welcomed road fund managers, policymakers, and partners from across the continent, saying Liberia was honored to host the gathering during a time when the country is implementing extensive reforms in road governance and maintenance.

Boakai said that improved road systems are essential for Africa's economic and social transformation, connecting "farmers to markets, children to schools, patients to healthcare, and businesses to opportunity." He warned that poor road conditions continue to hinder growth, safety, and regional integration.

"When we leave potholes unrepaired or downplay the urgency of a collapsing bridge, we create barriers to the safety and advancement of our people," Boakai said.

Roads as a Driver of Africa's Development

The President emphasized that Africa cannot achieve Agenda 2063 or fully benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) without dependable, climate-resilient, and efficiently funded road systems. He highlighted rising climate threats, rapid urban growth, and limited funding as major obstacles that demand "swift, innovative and collaborative" action.

Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to improving infrastructure under the ARREST Agenda, which focuses on inclusive, climate-resilient, and efficient road transportation. He emphasized the ongoing reforms of the National Road Fund and stated that Liberia is "fully aligned" with the African Union's Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).

Call for Practical Solutions and Stronger Partnerships

Addressing dozens of delegates, Boakai urged member states to use the ARMFA platform to strengthen collaboration, share best practices, and explore digital technologies that can improve maintenance, financing, and oversight.

"Let this be a forum for practical solutions where we reflect on what has worked, what hasn't, and how we can boldly shape the future of Africa's roads," he said.

The President highlighted that decisions made at the General Assembly would influence the continent's development path for generations, urging leaders to be "both pragmatic and ambitious."

Boakai thanked ARMFA for choosing Liberia as host and expressed confidence that delegates were experiencing the country's hospitality, culture and warmth.

About ARMFA

ARMFA is a pan-African consortium of national road maintenance funds that promotes knowledge-sharing, capacity building and coordination to improve road financing and sustainability across the continent.