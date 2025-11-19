Liberia: Wongbe Leads U.S.$25k Major Support to Schools, Clinics and Markets

Nimba County District 9 Representative Taa Z. Wongbe has launched one of his district's largest community-support initiatives yet, delivering more than US$25,000 in construction and rehabilitation materials to strengthen ongoing and upcoming projects across several administrative districts.

The consignment includes cement, steel rods, zinc, PVC pipes, nails, paint and wheelbarrows meant to accelerate construction work at schools, clinics, markets, town halls and guest facilities in communities such as Volay, Doe Administrative District, Mehnla, Ganwee, Zekepa, Kwendin and Dorgbor. Wongbe also announced that additional projects, including the Graie Maternal Waiting Home and support to the Zuolay Emmanuel Baptist Church, will begin shortly.

"I am grateful for the unwavering support shown by the people of District 9," Wongbe said during his tour. "Despite limited financial resources, we understand the needs of our people. We will not shy away from helping in all sectors once the resources are available." He urged residents to keep him in their prayers, continue advocating for government support and promote unity among community leadership.

A 'Historic' Engagement With the Health Sector

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In what health workers described as an unprecedented district-level engagement, Wongbe convened a meeting with District Health Officers, Officers-in-Charge and members of the Nimba County Health Team. During the session, he delivered 212 assorted medical and non-medical supplies to strengthen frontline services.

Health workers told reporters it was the first time a representative had held a targeted, districtwide consultation with the health system. Wongbe later held a similar meeting with education stakeholders to assess needs and identify priority interventions.

Other Lawmakers Join Tour

Montserrado County District 17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson joined Wongbe on the tour and received an enthusiastic welcome from citizens. Benson, whose late father once worked at the Kwendin Vocational Training Center, said returning to the district felt "like coming back home."

He praised Wongbe's leadership and endorsed the plan to establish a community radio station in Zuolay, saying such a platform would strengthen information-sharing and community mobilization. Materials for the radio station have already arrived in Liberia, and stakeholders are expected to begin construction soon.

Nimba County District 7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility also participated in the weekend activities and spoke glowingly of Wongbe's character and leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In my darkest and brightest days, when I look back, the one person always standing with me is Rep. Wongbe," Bility said. "As he stands with me, I will also stand with him."

Bility committed support for road rehabilitation in District 9 and donated 50 solar streetlights, pledging an additional 200. Wongbe immediately assigned the first batch to Graie Township.

Support to Women's Groups

In Kwendin, women's groups previously empowered through a loan initiative presented a progress report showing significant gains in business expansion and financial management. Impressed by their progress, Wongbe contributed an additional LRD 100,000 to help enhance their administrative capacity and strengthen operations.

Wongbe's weekend tour drew large crowds across the district, with many residents describing the engagements as the most hands-on and inclusive development outreach they have seen in years.