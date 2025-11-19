Liberia: 'Empty & Scary' - Freeman Criticizes 2026 Budget

Opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) political leader, Mr. Simeon Freeman, has labeled the draft 2026 national budget as both "empty" and "scary," asserting that it represents a wanton abuse of power and collaborative exploitation of the Liberian people.

Monrovia, November 19, 2025: Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at his residence, Freeman argued that the draft budget, currently before the national legislature, is built on uncertain revenue sources, notably anticipated funds from the ArcelorMittal deal and Asset Recovery actions.

He described this approach as irresponsible, stating that it places the nation's economic future on precarious ground.

According to him, the budget's allocations heavily favor government officials, including the legislature, executive branch, and key ministries, at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Like many others who have criticized the draft US$1.21 billion national budget, Freeman highlighted a significant increase in budgetary allocations for government bodies and high-ranking officials, including the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

He contended that these increases reflect a system in which resources are funneled back to those in power, while little is provided to the broader population. He called the budget "a waste of our time," emphasizing that it does not address the needs of the people and instead serves to protect and promote the interests of those already in government.

The MPC leader speaking further rejected the government's claim that the budget is realistic and measurable, noting that over 37 government institutions, including the old Housing Bank and the Liberian Special Economic Zone, contribute nothing substantial to the nation's finances.

He warned that passing such a budget without proper performance reporting would inevitably lead to a large deficit, as there is no guiding framework to ensure effective implementation.

According to him, because the government is running on anticipated funds, they have referred to the budget as contingent, have allocated funds to key sectors, and have expressed disappointment over the country's failure to establish a stock market.

" If the legislature were not as collaborative in the exploitation of our country, they could have demanded those things, and we would have a system where those things are analyzed and change our economic outlook.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MPC leader expressed frustration with the government's reliance on expected revenues from asset recovery and foreign investment deals that have yet to materialize.

He likened this approach to running a household based on uncertain promises, saying, "You can't build your family on anticipated inflows. You can't deprive your children of school fees and other things because you are expecting a favor from your family in the United States."

Mr. Freeman also criticized the disproportionate funding allocated to the Executive Protective Services--responsible for the security of the President and Vice President, compared to agencies like the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, which fights against drug abuse.

He argued that such priorities reveal the government's true intentions and disregard for pressing social issues.

Contrasting Liberia's budgetary practices with those of other countries, Freeman noted that effective governments invest heavily in public-private partnerships and infrastructure, while Liberia lags behind. He cited the increase in the National Security Agency (NSA) budget, purportedly for protecting the unaccounted-for US$10 million Presidential Villa in Lofa, as further evidence of misplaced priorities.

Meanwhile, Freeman has called for the removal of the Unity Party from power, asserting that it has failed to offer meaningful solutions to the country.

He accused current officials of enriching themselves while ordinary Liberians continue to suffer and urged citizens to demand greater accountability and a more people-centered approach to governance. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.