Liberia: Sen. Konneh Critiques Fy2026 Draft Budget As Public Raises Concerns Over NSA, EPs Spending Outpacing Major Hospitals and War Crimes Court Office

Monrovia — Senator Amara Konneh's renewed scrutiny of the proposed National Budget for Fiscal Year 2026 has intensified national debate over Liberia's fiscal priorities, as a growing number of analysts, civil society groups, and lawmakers express concern that the government's spending plan contradicts its stated development agenda.

The senator's assessment, released in Monrovia, coincides with independent budget reviews showing that two security agencies -- the National Security Agency and the Executive Protective Service -- are together poised to receive more than twice the combined allocation of the country's three leading referral hospitals and substantially more than the amount allotted for preparations toward the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court.

These findings have heightened public questions about whether the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda is adequately reflected in the nation's financial decisions.

Senator Konneh, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Audit, said the health sector remains severely underfunded despite repeated commitments from the administration to expand medical services and improve health outcomes.

According to his analysis, the sector's proposed allocation of US$101.7 million amounts to only US$19.37 per capita, a level he said falls far below global benchmarks and threatens the country's ability to respond effectively to public health needs.

He pointed to stark disparities in county-level allocations, noting that while Montserrado and Nimba receive more than US$6 per person, counties such as Gbarpolu, Bomi, Sinoe, and Grand Bassa receive less than US$1.50. He described the pattern as structurally unfair and warned that the gap could deepen existing inequalities between urban and rural communities.

He also noted that preventive health services continue to receive minimal support while administrative costs are rising at a faster rate than direct service delivery, a trend he said weakens the entire health system.

In education, Senator Konneh said that although the sector's US$132.9 million allocation represents a modest increase, the gains are uneven and do not reflect balanced national growth. He observed that more than sixty percent of the sector budget remains concentrated at the University of Liberia and the central payroll, with early childhood education receiving only US$20,000 and basic education showing a decline compared to 2024 levels.

He highlighted major disparities between Monrovia and the leeward counties, noting that the Monrovia Consolidated School System is projected to receive US$7.2 million while several rural counties struggle with allocations under US$100,000. He cautioned that continued underinvestment in vocational and technical education will leave Liberia without the skilled workforce needed to support economic competitiveness.

The senator also expressed concern over the security sector's rapid expansion. The FY2026 draft budget allocates US$151.8 million to rule-of-law and security institutions, representing a thirty-eight percent increase from 2024. With the Judiciary, Ministry of Justice, and NSA together receiving more than US$117 million, Senator Konneh questioned whether the growth aligns with the country's broader development priorities.

He argued that Liberia cannot rely solely on enforcement mechanisms to maintain stability and must instead strengthen foundational systems such as education, health, and job creation, which he described as essential to sustainable security.

In addition to sectoral concerns, Senator Konneh flagged rising payroll costs within the public sector. Although the civil service workforce remains unchanged at 61,498 full-time equivalents, compensation is set to increase by US$13.4 million.

He said this reflects inefficiency and a lack of reforms that could help modernize public administration. He also noted that external financing now makes up the majority of funding for the ARREST Agenda's priority sectors, with donors contributing US$313 million out of US$594 million. He cautioned that such dependence undermines national ownership and exposes the country to financial vulnerabilities.

Amid the ongoing scrutiny, Senator Konneh acknowledged the significance of the expanded FY2026 budget and commended President Boakai and Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan for achieving what he called a historic increase in the national fiscal envelope.

He urged, however, that the expanded resources be used in ways that advance equitable, inclusive development and strengthen Liberia's long-term economic resilience. He pledged to continue providing what he described as principled, nonpartisan guidance to his colleagues as the Senate reviews the draft budget.

A separate analysis by FrontPage Africa has drawn further attention to questions about national priorities. According to the proposed budget, the National Security Agency and the Executive Protective Service will collectively receive US$31.2 million, an amount that far exceeds the combined budgets of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Jackson F. Doe Hospital, and Phebe Hospital, which together total US$14.77 million. JFK is allocated US$9.1 million, Jackson F. Doe receives US$3.6 million, and Phebe receives US$2.07 million.

Analysts say the difference raises concerns about whether the administration's repeated declarations that healthcare is a top priority have been fully translated into fiscal terms.

The debate over health funding coincides with growing concerns surrounding the government's commitment to establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court. Although President Boakai had earlier pledged that US$2 million would be included in the budget to support the court's initial operations, the FY2026 proposal provides only US$1.3 million, of which US$500,000 is earmarked for preliminary activities.

Rights advocates say the amount is insufficient to launch a process that many Liberians view as essential for accountability and long-delayed justice. They warn that symbolic or inadequate funding could signal diminishing political will and undermine public confidence in the president's commitment to ending impunity. International partners, including the United Nations and the European Union, are reportedly monitoring developments closely and have indicated that meaningful domestic investment will be necessary to trigger broader international support.

As deliberations continue, civil society networks dedicated to transitional justice are preparing to petition the Legislature to increase the court's allocation to at least US$2 million during the budget hearings.

At the same time, the administration has proposed US$2.3 million for the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce, a body responsible for tracing and reclaiming stolen public assets. Analysts say this demonstrates interest in recovering state resources but also note concerns about the broader consistency of the government's governance and justice agenda.