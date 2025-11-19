Liberia: Anti-Abortion Advocates Urge Lawmakers to Act, Call for Support and Financial Access for Pregnant Teenagers

Monrovia — Scores of participants at a Pro-Life Stakeholders Consultative and Advocacy Workshop have called for the protection of unborn babies and increased support for pregnant teenagers across Liberia.

The workshop, organized by the Campaign to Stop Extreme Abortion in Liberia, was held over the weekend at the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Brewerville, outside Monrovia. Bishop Kortu Brown, former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), serves as Lead Convener of the campaign.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to protecting human life, strengthening community engagement, and promoting responsible national decision-making. They reviewed provisions in the proposed Public Health Bill and identified sections they believe promote extreme abortion practices.

The bill was introduced at the 54th National Legislature in February 2020 during the administration of former President George Manneh Weah. It was passed by the House of Representatives on July 21, 2022 and is currently before the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Pro-life advocates at the workshop stressed the need for sustained legislative engagement to ensure lawmakers are fully aware of concerns raised by communities, religious institutions, and pro-life groups. They further noted that effective advocacy requires ongoing dialogue with legislators who oppose liberalizing abortion, as well as the recruitment and support of additional representatives who uphold pro-life principles.

They emphasized that promoting pro-life leadership includes encouraging the election of lawmakers committed to speaking and acting on behalf of unborn children. Broad public awareness, they said, remains essential--requiring radio discussions, jingles, faith-based outreach, school programs, and community sensitization.

The religious community, participants argued, holds significant influence and should champion legislative measures that protect unborn life. They added that community engagement must remain central to public understanding, with awareness efforts targeting towns, churches, mosques, schools, and youth centers.

Advocates called for simplifying the explanation of the bill's controversial provisions so that community members can fully understand the issues. They underscored the role of respected local leaders--pastors, imams, elders, women leaders, and youth leaders--in shaping public opinion.

They also urged the strengthening of community advocacy through flyers, talking points, and radio messages. County-level coordination, they noted, is needed to ensure uniform advocacy nationwide, including the formation of County Pro-Life Committees to guide outreach efforts.

Participants resolved that volunteers and local leaders must be trained to provide accurate information on what they described as the dangers of extreme abortion laws. County action plans, they said, should be developed to support structured advocacy efforts across all administrative areas.

"The protection of pregnancy is central to pro-life work, requiring community-based education for young girls and women," they stated, emphasizing that pregnant teenagers need community support systems and access to resources that safeguard their well-being.

They further noted that women must play a critical role in this national effort and called for the creation of a women's pressure group--including traditional leaders and key female stakeholders--to strengthen advocacy.

"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the participants adopt this Resolution as a unified expression of commitment to protect unborn life, promote responsible national leadership, build strong community structures, and advance coordinated advocacy at the community, county, and national levels throughout Liberia," the resolution stated.

Participants also called on members of the Liberian Senate to reject sections of the draft Public Health Bill that they believe promote extreme abortion, and urged lawmakers in both houses to join the campaign against abortion liberalization in Liberia.

Background on the Abortion Debate in Liberia

Liberia's current public health law restricts and criminalizes abortion, allowing it only under specific circumstances--such as rape, incest, threat to the mother's life or health, or fetal impairment--and requires strict procedures, including written approval from two physicians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the proposed revised Public Health Law seeks to decriminalize abortion under broader circumstances. This has sparked mixed reactions.

The Campaign to Stop Extreme Abortion in Liberia and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia (CABICOL) strongly oppose the bill, arguing that it undermines the sanctity of life and threatens Liberia's moral and religious values. Other religious groups say the bill is too permissive and could lead to a surge in abortions.

Some critics have claimed that the Liberian government is under pressure from foreign partners and international NGOs to pass the law.

On the other hand, organizations such as SRHR Champions Liberia support the bill, arguing that it is crucial for safeguarding women's reproductive rights. They say Liberia's current abortion law is outdated and harmful, citing high rates of unsafe abortions and maternal deaths. Supporters of the bill emphasize that reform is not only about abortion access, but about improving overall health infrastructure, maternal care, and reproductive health services.