Ghana: At Cedi Conference - We'll Uphold BoG's Independence - - President Mahama

The President, John Dramani Mahama has pledged the commitment of his government to safeguarding the independence of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

He said a strong central bank was essential for anchoring inflation and building confidence in the economy.

Speaking at the opening of the Cedi@60 International Currency Conference in Accra yesterday, on the theme "60 Years of the Cedi - A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability and Economic Independence," the President stressed that monetary credibility and institutional trust remained central to Ghana's economic recovery and future resilience.

President Mahama said his administration would "unequivocally uphold the independence of the Bank of Ghana," adding that the effectiveness of the central bank was crucial for anchoring inflation expectations, maintaining exchange-rate stability, and strengthening investor confidence.

"This is not a matter of personal preference," he said adding that "It is an economic necessity."

He commended the BoG and Currency Research for bringing together leaders, innovators, policymakers and industry experts from across the globe to deliberate on the future of money in a rapidly transforming global financial landscape.

Reflecting on six decades of the national currency, the President noted that the Cedi had not only served Ghana as a "medium of exchange" but also embodied the nation's identity, sovereignty and aspiration for self-determination.

Over the years, he said, the Cedi had shaped economic expectations, absorbed global and domestic shocks, and symbolised the resilience of the Ghanaian people.

Touching on current developments, President Mahama highlighted Ghana's progress in macroeconomic stabilisation over the past 10 months, citing disciplined fiscal consolidation, improved revenue mobilisation, prudent expenditure management and strengthened coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities.

These efforts, he said, had helped drive inflation downward, boost business and consumer confidence, and support exchange-rate stability.

He said Ghana's recent credit rating upgrade by S&P -- from CCC+/C to B-/B with a stable outlook -- is a signal of restored confidence in the country's economic fundamentals.

He urged sustained commitment to strong policies, institutional coherence and an empowered central bank to ensure lasting progress.

The President also called for nationwide public education on responsible currency handling, financial literacy and reduced reliance on foreign currencies, stressing that proper handling practices extend the lifespan of banknotes and preserve the integrity of the Cedi.

On regional integration, he encouraged greater attention to the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), describing it as vital for seamless trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Governor of the BoG, Dr Pandit Johnson Asiama, described the conference as a unique platform for experts to explore emerging trends in currency management and digital finance, emphasising that protecting the value and future of the Cedi requires collaboration across institutions.

"The Cedi belongs to all of us," he said, adding that "Protecting it is not the task of one institution, it is a shared responsibility."

The Chair and CEO of Currency Research, Jens Seidel, lauded Ghana for its leadership in hosting the event, which has drawn 850 delegates from 45 countries and 228 organisations.