Ghana: 71st Anniversary of the Algerian Revolution Marked in Accra

The Embassy of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria in Ghana has marked the 71st anniversary of the Algerian Revolution with a colourful reception in Accra. The event celebrated Algeria's historic struggle for independence and highlighted the strong bond of friendship and solidarity between Algeria and Ghana.

The commemoration, observed on Wednesday in Accra, had in attendance members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, traditional leaders, and friends of Algeria to reflect on the revolution's legacy of unity, sacrifice, and liberation. The day marks the anniversary of the November 1, 1954 revolution, when Algeria launched its armed struggle against French colonial rule--a movement that inspired other African nations in their own fight for freedom.

Speaking at the ceremony, Algeria's Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Mourad Louhaidia, said the anniversary served as a reminder of the nation's sacrifices and determination to reclaim its freedom and dignity. He noted that more than 1.5 million Algerians lost their lives during the seven-year liberation war, which inspired several African nations to rise against colonial domination.

"It is with deep pride and emotion that we gather here in the land of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the cradle of African freedom and Pan-Africanism, to commemorate one of the most defining moments in the history of Africa," the Ambassador said. He added that the Algerian Revolution had not only shaped the destiny of his country but had also strengthened global movements for independence, equality, and justice.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

The Ambassador highlighted Algeria's post-independence achievements in political stability, economic diversification, and social development. He emphasised that the country's policies remain guided by principles of sovereignty, peace, and solidarity, with a strong commitment to supporting all nations still struggling for self-determination, including Palestine and Western Sahara.

He also reaffirmed the longstanding bond between Algeria and Ghana, describing it as one built on mutual respect and a shared vision for Africa's liberation and unity. "Ghana stood shoulder to shoulder with Algeria during our fight for independence," he said, recalling Dr Nkrumah's support for the Algerian National Liberation Front and the hosting of its office in Accra during the 1950s.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her remarks, the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, who led the government's delegation to the event on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana, commended Algeria's pivotal role in Africa's liberation history and in advancing the continent's economic integration, particularly through initiatives such as the Intra-African Trade Fair held recently in Algiers.

"Our shared history of solidarity continues to inspire collaboration in trade, education, and diplomacy," she said. She praised Algeria's scholarship programme, under which dozens of Ghanaian students were currently studying in Algerian universities, describing it as a symbol of human resource development and people-to-people cooperation.

Both countries, she noted, remained committed to strengthening bilateral relations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), headquartered in Accra, and to reviving the Ghana-Algeria Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation to deepen partnerships in key sectors including agriculture, education, and health.

There was a toast proposed by the Algerian Ambassador and Mrs Ofosu-Adjare to the health and prosperity of their two countries, after which the national anthems of both countries were rendered. As part of the celebration, Mr Sena Ocloo was honoured for his unwavering friendship and continued support for the Algerian Embassy and the people of Algeria in Ghana, which has contributed to strengthening the bonds of solidarity between the two nations.