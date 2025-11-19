Ghana: Black Stars Lose to South Korea to End Asia Tour

19 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat against South Korea in an international friendly played in Seoul yesterday as the two countries prepare for the 2026 World Cup. The only goal of the game was scored by Lee Tae-Seok.

The defeat followed Friday's loss to Japan in the 2025 Kirin Cup match. Despite the defeat, the performance of the Black Stars was much better than what was seen against the Japanese five days earlier.

Coach Otto Addo made some changes to the team that featured against the Japanese, bringing on players such as Benjamin Asare, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Kojo Pepprah Oppong, Prince Owusu, and Christopher Bonsu Baah.

The game started on a ding-dong note with the Stars creating more dangerous chances but failing to score. The Stars managed to break the deadlock, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The South Koreans raised their game and managed to find the back of the net in the 63rd minute with a Lee Tae-Seok far-post header. A few minutes later, the host had a penalty which Wolverhampton Warriors attacker Hwang Hee-Chang shot feebly into the hands of Benjamin Asare.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.