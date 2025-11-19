Ghana: Goc, Aips Leaders Discuss Potential Collaborations to Enhance Sports Reporting

The President of the International Association of Sports Press (AIPS), Mr Gianni Merlo, on Monday called on the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Richard Akpokavie, at the Olympic House in Accra.

Mr Merlo was accompanied by SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, and other executive members.

The meeting discussed, among others, partnerships between the GOC, AIPS, and SWAG in a bid to enhance sports in Ghana and the Africa region as a whole. It was also aimed at enhancing the capacity of sports journalists in Ghana through the AIPS Young Reporter Programme and other creative ways, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively promote and report on sports.

Mr Merlo, who was in Ghana for the 50th SWAG Awards held on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), took the opportunity to meet Mr Akpokavie to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the GOC, SWAG, and AIPS.

Welcoming them, Mr Akpokavie expressed gratitude to the AIPS President for the interest in promoting sports journalism in Ghana and highlighted the GOC's intention to partner SWAG in enhancing the development of sports journalists in the country.

Responding, Mr Merlo praised the GOC's commitment to developing sports in Ghana and expressed his admiration for the country's rich sporting heritage. He commended the SWAG Awards concept and emphasised the importance of sports journalism in promoting athletes and sports development, pledging AIPS' support for initiatives that promote quality sports reporting in Ghana.

The two leaders discussed potential collaborations between the GOC and AIPS and notably agreed to work together in the area of training.

Both leaders commended the 57 years of SWAG for its major impact on sports development and promotion.

Present at the meeting were leaders of SWAG and the GOC including President Kwabena Yeboah, Ms Evelyn Asare Nsiah, SWAG Vice President; Mr Charles Osei Asibey, SWAG General Secretary; Nana Adu Mankata II; Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade; Mr Evans Yeboah; and others.