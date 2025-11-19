Nigeria: Harmattan - Zamfara Residents Sensitised On Fire Safety Measures

Residents and other relevant stakeholders in Zamfara State have been sensitised on fire safety measures ahead of the winter season.

Harmattan seasons are usually characterised by fire incidents especially in the northern region of the country.

The Federal Fire Service in Zamfara State inaugurated the comprehensive campaign to educate residents on safety measures to minimise fire disasters and incidents as the harmattan season sets in.

The campaign, with the theme "Towards a Better Zamfara Fire Week" was organised in collaboration with the NYSC Disaster Management Community Development Service (CDS) group.

Speaking at the event, the acting Comptroller of the Federal Fire Service in Zamfara, Mr Sagir Garba, urged residents to be vigilant and adhere to fire safety guidelines, especially during "this high-risk period."

Garba stressed the importance of switching off all electrical appliances when not in use, preventing children from playing with fire, and avoiding unattended cooking.

The acting comptroller emphasised the need for residents to keep cooking gas cylinders outside the kitchen and regularly inspect electrical wirings and promptly fix identified faults.

Garba cautioned against the use of open fire inside homes, burning refuse without proper extinguishing, and refuelling generators while "they are still running."

"Although the Fire Safety Week is officially a five-day event (Monday to Friday), the command extends the sensitisation to seven days, while maintaining continuous public engagement throughout the season.

"We intensify our public sensitisation efforts during this season. Even outside harmattan, we send regular reports, but at this period, our activities double," he said.

Garba stated that the command aims to significantly reduce fire incidents during the winter.

"Our target is to maintain the same low level of fire incidents recorded during the rainy season.

"Sometimes during the rains, we go for months without a single incident in Gusau metropolis," he added.

Responding to a question on the frequency of fire incidents, Garba disclosed that calls to the emergency line increased sharply during the harmattan.

According to him, the agency has recorded 67 fire outbreaks in Zamfara from January to date.

He appealed for greater public cooperation in tackling avoidable fire incidents.

The official reaffirmed the service's commitment to protecting lives and property through sensitisation and emergency responses.

"Your safety and that of your family is our top priority," he assured.

A representative of the NYSC Disaster Management CDS Group, Mr Gyum Hyacinth, expressed appreciation to the federal fire service for enlightening participants on fire disasters and emergency management and control.

Hyacinth expressed satisfaction with how the training taught them practical steps for extinguishing fire and pledged to cascade the knowledge down to their communities.

"We will educate others with what we have learned. It is an honour to be part of this training, and we do not take it for granted," Hyacinth assured.

The event was attended by representatives of various security agencies, traditional rulers, and other disaster as well as emergency management stakeholders.