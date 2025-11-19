Liberia: Foreign Ministry Hosts High-Level Talks On Proposed U.S.-Backed 300mw Power Project

MONROVIA — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, hosted a high-level strategic meeting on Tuesday with a nine-member delegation of potential U.S.-supported energy investors, signaling what officials describe as a significant step toward increasing Liberia's electricity capacity and furthering the administration's economic diplomacy efforts.

The investor group, led by Liberian-American entrepreneur James Tarpeh, presented a proposal for a 300-megawatt power plant--an energy investment they say could dramatically change Liberia from a power-deficient country to a competitive producer in the West African energy market. Tarpeh told officials the consortium's interest reflects increasing global confidence in Liberia's governance and investment climate under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

He said the project, if approved, would be designed to reduce the country's longstanding reliance on costly and unreliable power sources, expand industrial activity, and strengthen national economic resilience.

Nyanti welcomed the proposal and said it aligns with the government's long-term development priorities, including lowering energy costs, supporting manufacturing, and improving service delivery.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for high-impact, transformative investments," Nyanti said. "A reliable and affordable energy sector is essential to industrialization and national competitiveness, and we are encouraged by the level of interest from our international partners."

She stressed that the engagement reflects Liberia's push to position economic diplomacy at the center of its foreign policy--leveraging global partnerships to attract investment in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology.

Assistant Minister for American Affairs Christiana M. Konneh added that the ministry is strengthening bilateral efforts to draw credible foreign direct investment into the country. She said Liberia's foreign policy is increasingly grounded in economic statecraft, using diplomatic channels to secure sustainable development opportunities.

Officials said the proposed 300MW facility would represent one of the largest energy investments in Liberia's history, with the potential to meet domestic demand, stimulate private-sector growth, and support major public utilities.

The Foreign Ministry expressed optimism that the talks will progress to technical assessments, project scoping, and further negotiations with the investor consortium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The delegation was brought to Liberia through the facilitation of Isaac Taggart, Liberia's Special Envoy to the United States, with support from Assistant Minister Konneh.

The government reiterated its commitment to partnerships built on transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability, and said it views investment in energy as central to Liberia's economic transformation.