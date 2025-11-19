Liberia: Swal Partners With Aml to Launch District League in Three Counties

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) has announced a partnership with ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to launch the maiden edition of the AML Cup, a district league spanning three counties.

The partnership, valued at $5,250, gives SWAL full responsibility for media coverage and branding of the tournament, working through its coordinators and members in Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties.

The tournament, designed exclusively for districts within AML's operational areas, highlights the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development. It aims to strengthen grassroots football, promote unity, and inspire young athletes across the three counties.

In its statement issued Monday, SWAL described the collaboration as "a significant milestone in strengthening sports institutions and advancing football development nationwide."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The AML Cup is expected to kick off later this month in Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties. All matches will be played in a knockout format across four venues.

In Nimba County, games will be held in Ganta and Yekepa; in Grand Bassa County, matches will take place at the Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan; and in Bong County, fixtures are scheduled for the David Kuyon Stadium in Gbarnga.

The tournament will run concurrently across the venues, bringing communities together in a celebration of football, culture, and regional pride.