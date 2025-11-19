Liberia: Mount Zion Christian Academy Wins Double At Inaugural 'Who Owns 72nd' Tournament

MONROVIA — Mount Zion Christian Academy captured both the football and kickball titles in the first edition of the Better Movement Liberia "Who Owns 72nd" Inter-High School Tournament, which concluded Friday at the 72nd Barracks Field.

The two-week competition featured eight schools from the community and was organized to unite students and showcase their talents.

In the football final, Mount Zion defeated Grace Gospel High School 3-0 behind two goals from Amos Shagbeh and another from Musa Sidibe.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mount Zion's kickball team also prevailed, beating Amazing Grace 2-0. Fennie J. Lenah and Emma Kamara each scored home runs to secure the victory.

Following the pitch activities, BML staged an award night ceremony where individuals who performed excellently in the tournament were awarded with trophies.

The Better Movement of Liberia, a nongovernmental organization launched earlier this year, hosted an award ceremony Friday night to honor outstanding performers from the tournament. The group's stated goal is to unite students across the country, beginning with initiatives in the 72nd Community.

Organizers expressed appreciation to Mount Zion, Amazing Grace, and all participating schools for their discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship. They vowed to make next year's edition bigger and better by including basketball, quizzing, chess and other sports.

"Your skill, determination and respect brought great excitement to the tournament," organizers said in a statement. "You played with heart, represented your schools well, and contributed to the spirit of unity we aim to promote in our community." Mount Zion Christian Academy closed the inaugural event as double champions.