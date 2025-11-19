Liberia: LFA Silent Eight Months After Orange Sponsorship Reintroduction Announcement

MONROVIA — It has been more than eight months since Liberia Football Association President Mustapha Raji told stakeholders that talks were nearing completion to reintroduce the Orange Liberia sponsorship deal for the 2025-26 league season. On April 12, during the LFA congress at its headquarters in Congo Town, Raji said Vice President for Administration Sekou Konneh was chairing the committee tasked with finalizing the deal.

"We are working on the concluding stage to reintroduce the Orange sponsorship deal," Raji said, promising full disclosure once discussions were complete. Since then, the league started in October and has advanced through eight rounds of matches without an official sponsor. Efforts to reach the LFA administration for comment have failed. Calls and messages to Konneh, who chairs the committee, have gone unanswered.

The silence has fueled frustration among stakeholders. Over the weekend, Senior Female Professional President Emmett Stages Glsssco criticized the FA's leadership, saying Raji has "run out of ideas" to govern the sport. "We are going to play another season without a sponsorship deal all because the president doesn't care about the money we stakeholders are spending on our clubs weekly," Glsssco said.

This marks the second consecutive season without a sponsor. Orange Liberia ended its three-year partnership with the LFA in late 2024, after contributing $250,000 annually. At the time, Raji urged stakeholders to seek new sponsorships, saying many had complained the Orange package was too small. Since then, no replacement has been secured. New Energy Electric Vehicles (NEEV)-Liberia, owned by former LFA Vice President Anthony Cassell Kouh, expressed interest in sponsoring the league with a $500,000 package.

But the LFA said NEEV never formally engaged them. With the 2025-26 season underway, clubs are once again competing without financial backing from a prime sponsor, raising questions about the FA's ability to secure support for Liberian football.