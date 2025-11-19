Nigeria: 99 Percent of Bandits Operating in the North Are Nigerians - - Security Expert

A security and intelligence analyst, Yahuza Getso, has asserted that nearly all bandits operating across Nigeria's North-West and North-Central regions are Nigerian nationals, insisting that security agencies know their identities and locations.

Getso made the claim on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television's Morning Brief.

According to him, "99.9% of the bandits operating in North-West and North-Central Nigeria are Nigerians. We know them, we know who they are, we know where they are. They are not in any hideout or any difficult terrain."

His remarks come amid fresh nationwide outrage following two major security incidents: the abduction of 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Kebbi school attack occurred around 4 a.m. on Monday when armed men stormed the premises, killing the vice principal and abducting 25 female students.

Residents had reportedly been on alert after hearing of attacks in nearby communities on Sunday, but the gunmen still penetrated the area, leaving the town in fear and mourning.

In a separate development, Brigadier General Uba, who was earlier declared safe by the Nigerian Army after an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) ambush along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno, was later confirmed dead.

ISWAP released images claiming responsibility for capturing and killing the senior officer.

The two incidents have intensified scrutiny of Nigeria's counterterrorism strategy as experts warn that insurgents and bandits are becoming more emboldened.

Vanguard News