Nigeria: Kebbi Schoolgirls Abduction - Security Agencies Had Intelligence Before Attack, Tinubu Confirms

Community leaders earlier said there was intelligence before the attack, and the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, instructed soldiers at the Ribah junction checkpoint to mobilise to the school.

The presidency has confirmed that security agencies had not worked on "intelligence warnings" that could have prevented Monday's abduction of 25 students of the Government Comprehensive Girls' Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Presidency stated this in a statement by Bayo Onanuga late Tuesday.

The statement also stated that President Bola Tinubu has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State on Wednesday to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government will ensure their quick release.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the terrorists on Monday midnight abducted at least 25 schoolgirls and killed the school's vice principal, Hassan Makuku.

Locals said the abduction happened despite a security checkpoint mounted less than a kilometre from the school.

According to locals and traditional leaders who spoke with PREMIUMTIMES, the authorities received an intelligence report before the attack, following which soldiers at the Ribah junction checkpoint were instructed to mobilise to the school.

"The soldiers indeed went to the school and left around 12 a.m.," a traditional leader said. "It was after the soldiers left that the bandits struck."

Tinubu confirms

Mr Onanuga said the President had been fully briefed about the abduction of the schoolgirls, and the security agencies didn't respond appropriately to avert the kidnapping.

The presidency said the abduction happened "despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits. He commended Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris for the efforts made to avert the kidnapping".

"While decrying the security breach that led to the regrettable abduction of girls from the boarding school in Maga, Kebbi State, President Tinubu urged communities across the country, especially in areas facing security challenges, to share information and intelligence that will help the military, the police and the DSS to make the communities safe".

"President Tinubu stated that the security forces cannot perform optimally without the support of Nigerians and local communities.

"I am depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

"Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don't cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe.

"I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges," the president said.