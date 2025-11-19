Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Launches Initiatives to Enhance Child Nutrition

press release

The Zamfara State Government has launched key initiatives to improve the lives of children and vulnerable populations in Zamfara state. The initiatives include a five-year Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) on child nutrition (2025-2030) strategy, and a strategy for implementing the state's alternative childcare guidelines.

These efforts aim to enhance child nutrition and ensure effective implementation of the standardized care and protection for children across Zamfara state.

The Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mummuni on behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal unveiled the strategies in Gusau on Tuesday, alongside UNICEF country representative, Mrs Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef who led her team on a courtesy visit to the Governor.

The strategic documents were developed with UNICEF's support, demonstrating the commitment of Governor Dauda Lawal's administration to exploring partnerships toward improving the welfare of children and vulnerable populations in Zamfara state.

While unveiling the documents, the Deputy Governor appreciated UNICEF for being a good partner, reassuring the state government's commitment to providing the enabling environment and institutional support required to ensure meaningful impacts of all joint programmes.

"We really value UNICEF's long-standing partnership and commitment to improving the lives of children and vulnerable populations across our state.

"Your support has continued to complement our administration's rescue and development agenda, especially in addressing the needs of displaced children, increasing school enrollment, expanding immunization coverage, and improving service delivery in rural areas," Mr Mummuni said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada advocated for deeper collaboration with UNICEF on three priority areas to accelerate outcomes for children and women across Zamfara state.

"First, is the construction of child-friendly model classrooms built to UNICEF's standard, similar to successful models in countries like Bangladesh.

"Secondly, we seek partnership in establishing child-friendly healthcare facilities in each of the three senatorial districts in the state.

"Thirdly, we look forward to strengthening evidence-based data generation to improve planning, budgeting and geographical investments in children and women.

"One key proposal is the conduct of a state general households survey in the 2026 fiscal year, to generate reliable data that will directly guide public-sector responses and resource allocation," the SSG highlighted.

Earlier, UNICEF's country representative, Mrs Wafaa Saeed commended Governor Lawal's administration for the prompt payment of N500 million counter funding to the nutrition program and for its commitment to providing human resources in the health and education sectors, adding that the fund will continue to support the efforts of the state government.

"We are here to listen to your priorities and support your efforts.

"In Zamfara, the leadership has always paid attention to get the human resources for health and education.

"I really want to commend your leadership commitment. This is really great," she applauded.

Additionally, the Zamfara State Government commissioned Sexual Assault Refferal Centre in King Fahad General Hospital Gusau.

The Centre named after the state's First Lady, Huriyya Dauda Lawal will provide medical, psycho-social, legal and livelihoods support to the survivors of sexual assault.

The commissioning of the centre demonstrates the commitment of Governor Lawal's administration to enhance its response against gender-based violence and support survivors in accessing essential services.