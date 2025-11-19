Liberia: TU Launches Entrepreneurship Cell to Empower Young Innovators

In a bold move to foster innovation and cultivate the next generation of business leaders, William V. S. Tubman University officially launched its Entrepreneurship Cell (E-cell) on November 15, under the umbrella of its Entrepreneurship Incubation and Innovation Center (EIIC).

The inaugural orientation brought together more than thirty students from across the university's colleges, marking a milestone in Tubman University's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and encouraging innovative thinking among its students.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Ben Collins, Director of the Entrepreneurship Center and head of the E-cell initiative, emphasized the cell's mission:

"The E-cell is designed to promote an entrepreneurial mindset, raise awareness about opportunities, and encourage innovation among students. Our focus is on creativity, unity, discipline, job creation, and regional empowerment. We hope this initiative will inspire the wider community to embrace entrepreneurship as a catalyst for development."

Mr. Thaddeus Kumar, Assistant Vice President for Human Resources, lauded the students for joining the initiative and commended the leadership behind it.

"Innovation and foresight are crucial in today's world," he said, urging members to remain committed and continuously pursue new ideas.

Mr. Jorenzo Y. Nyenati, Director of Student Services, administered the oath of membership to the new E-cell members and shared insights from his personal entrepreneurial journey.

"Entrepreneurship comes with challenges, but with creativity, persistence, and resilience, success is within reach," he encouraged.

Representing their peers, Leroy Quitee and Valarie Cooper expressed gratitude to the organizers, describing the orientation as an inspiring platform that clarified the E-cell's purpose and its critical role in fostering innovation at the university.

The inauguration of the E-cell coincides with Tubman University's recent upgrade of its entrepreneurship program into a fully operational center offering incubation and innovation services. This development aligns with the university's strategic priority, Entrepreneur Enterprise, spearheaded by Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, which is aimed at equipping students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The launch of the E-cell represents a significant step toward empowering young Liberians with the skills, mindset, and support necessary to drive innovation, create employment, and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's economic development.