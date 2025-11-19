Liberia: Critical Analysis of Liberia's Fy 2026 National Budget (Us $1.2 Billion) in Light of the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development

analysis

1. Introduction

The Government of Liberia's FY 2026 National Budget, totaling US $1.2 billion, is characterized as a significant commitment to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. This agenda highlights essential sectors--Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism--and aims to utilize the budget as a transformative instrument for inclusive governance that seeks to enhance the lives of all Liberians.

However, a closer examination reveals a concerning reality. Despite the compelling narrative of inclusion and transformation, the actual allocation priorities and expenditure patterns starkly illustrate an imbalance between the advantages enjoyed by a privileged few and the pressing needs of the wider population. This analysis critically explores that disparity by rigorously comparing Liberia's investments in key sectors--education, health, food security (agriculture), and infrastructure--with those of fiscally responsible and development-oriented African nations such as Botswana, Mauritius, Cape Verde, Rwanda, and Burkina Faso. Such a comparison emphasizes the urgent necessity for a reevaluation of priorities to ensure that the vision of inclusive development becomes a tangible reality for all Liberians.

2. The ARREST Agenda and Liberia's Budget Priorities

2.1. Budget Alignment and Gaps

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning reports that approximately US $280 million of the 2026 budget is designated for Public Sector Investment Projects (PSIPs) under the ARREST Agenda, constituting about 23% of the total budget. This funding targets critical sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, rule of law, education, sanitation, and tourism.

While this allocation marks a commendable effort to align fiscal policy with development priorities, it pales in comparison to the significant infrastructure and human-capital deficits facing Liberia. There remains an urgent need to prioritize foundational sectors--particularly health, education, and food security--that directly affect the everyday lives of ordinary Liberians.

Moreover, the insufficient budgetary emphasis on establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court is deeply concerning. Addressing impunity is not just necessary; it is a constitutional and moral obligation. We cannot achieve lasting peace without ensuring justice. True progress and prosperity are fundamentally rooted in accountability for past and ongoing abuses of power.

The principle that "justice delayed is justice denied" serves as a stark reminder. The integrity of the government's anti-corruption efforts and the restoration of public trust depend on its unwavering commitment to bolster institutions that advocate for accountability, rather than those that perpetuate impunity. It is time for a decisive investment in justice to underpin a stable and prosperous future for Liberia.

3.1 Analysis

Liberia's estimated 23% investment share in catalytic sectors is significantly lower than that of its peer nations, which have achieved substantial progress in areas like governance, literacy rates, and overall life expectancy. For instance, countries like Cape Verde and Mauritius, despite their smaller economies, allocate a more substantial portion of their resources to enhancing human capital.

They have adopted governance models that promote transparency, efficiency, and accountability, fostering a climate where public service is viewed as a responsibility to the community rather than a privilege of position. This underscores a vital lesson: sustainable development hinges on disciplined investment strategies that prioritize essential services and empower citizens, rather than succumbing to the allure of extravagance and waste.

3. The Urgent Need for Fiscal Frugality and Moral Example

Liberia's severely limited fiscal resources make extravagant foreign travel, oversized delegations, and lavish vehicle convoys not only morally unacceptable, but also economically harmful to our nation's progress. Each dollar spent on first-class airfare and luxury SUVs represents a missed opportunity to improve the lives of our citizens. It could have been used to provide a Liberian child with essential educational materials like textbooks, ensuring they have the tools needed for a brighter future. It could have supported a mother in accessing safe childbirth services, crucial for maternal and infant health.

Additionally, this money could have supplied a farmer with basic irrigation tools, empowering them to enhance agricultural productivity and food security. We must shift our focus from lavish expenditures to addressing the fundamental needs of our people and fostering sustainable development.

4.1 Recommendations for Frugal Governance

4.1 Significantly reduce the size of delegations for foreign travel and implement rigorous accountability measures for all travel expenses.

4.2 Strictly limit travel duration and demand compelling justifications that demonstrate measurable benefits to the nation.

4.3 Mandate economy-class travel for all public officials, reserving exceptions only for the President and Vice President, Chief Justice, Speaker and President Pro Tempore, when on official state duties.

4.4 Cap the number of government-issued vehicles allocated to each official and eliminate excessive convoy formations to promote responsible resource use.

4.5 Commit to publishing comprehensive quarterly reports on travel and procurement to enhance transparency and build public trust.

Let Liberia's true prestige be defined by the dignity and well-being of its citizens, rather than the ostentation of a privileged few. The relentless pursuit of luxury by a small elite is nothing less than legalized theft, robbing both the public purse and the trust of the people.

5. Justice and Accountability as Catalysts for Development

A troubling feature of the FY 2026 budget is its limited emphasis on the establishment and operationalization of the War and Economic Crimes Court. This neglect represents not only a strategic oversight but a profound moral failure. Without justice, there can be no lasting peace, no confidence in investment, and no genuine civic trust.

The Liberian people have suffered far too long under a relentless cycle of corruption and impunity. The failure to allocate necessary funding for transitional justice mechanisms sends a disheartening message to victims: that their pain is disregarded and that perpetrators of wrongdoing will face no consequences.

Allocating just 1-2% of the national budget to establish and operationalize the Court would be a powerful investment--not a burden. It would signify a decisive commitment to justice and healing for our country.

Government exists to promote the common good, not merely to cater to the comfort of a privileged few. Justice is not a luxury; it is the essential cornerstone of true national stability. It is time for Liberia to prioritize justice and demonstrate to its citizens that their rights and dignity matter.

6. Powerful Recommendations for Inclusive and Accountable Budgeting

6.1Commit to increasing allocations for education, health, and agriculture to a minimum of 30% of total expenditures, ensuring that our priorities align with successful peer countries.

6.2 Elevate capital investment in infrastructure from 23% to at least 35% of total spending over the next two fiscal years, unlocking essential growth and development opportunities.

6.3 Provide robust funding for justice institutions, including the War and Economic Crimes Court, to fortify the rule of law and decisively tackle impunity.

6.4 Establish and enforce regulations and laws that curtail luxury spending, unnecessary travel, and excessive procurement, ensuring that our financial resources are used wisely and responsibly.

6.5 Create and disseminate citizen-friendly budget summaries that clearly illustrate how public resources directly benefit everyday citizens, rather than serving the interests of political elites.

6.6 Implement a performance-based budgeting system that rigorously links disbursements to measurable outcomes, ensuring accountability and tangible results for all stakeholders.

7. Conclusion

Liberia stands at a critical juncture, both morally and economically, as we navigate the complexities of our development journey. The FY 2026 budget represents a significant opportunity to transform the bold commitments of the ARREST Agenda into concrete, impactful outcomes. To seize this moment effectively, we must prioritize public service above self-interest, ensure that justice prevails over impunity, and practice fiscal discipline to eliminate waste.

The true essence of national pride is not demonstrated through lavish expenditures, such as the purchase of first-class tickets or coordinating extravagant convoys parading through the streets of Monrovia. Instead, our prestige should be measured by the government's ability to effectively and compassionately serve its citizens -- the hardworking farmers who cultivate our land, the dedicated teachers who shape the future, the committed nurses who care for our health, and the resilient market women who drive our economy.

Government is a place to serve, not to steal.

We demand less luxury and more justice in our institutions; less privilege for a select few and a stronger commitment to the welfare of all citizens; and less empty rhetoric accompanied by a resolute focus on delivering tangible, measurable results that can be felt by all.