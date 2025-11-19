Liberia: AML Cup Ignites Grassroots Football Across Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa

A wave of football fever is set to sweep across Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties this November, following the announcement of the AML Cup--a landmark district league aimed at boosting grassroots talent and community unity.

The competition is the result of a significant new partnership between the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), the Liberia Football Association (LFA), and mining giant ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML). The collaboration signals a major commitment by AML to corporate social responsibility within its operational areas, leveraging the passion for football to inspire young athletes.

The AML Cup, set to kick off in November 2025, is valued at US $5,250, with SWAL entrusted with the critical role of media coverage and competition branding. By mobilizing its network of coordinators across the three regions, SWAL ensures that every tackle and goal receives professional coverage.

SWAL Secretary General, Edwin T.K. Dolo, hailed the collaboration, calling it a "significant milestone in strengthening sports institutions and advancing football development nationwide."

The inaugural edition will utilize a high-stakes, direct knockout format, guaranteeing thrilling action from the first whistle. Matches will run concurrently across four vibrant venues, bringing regional pride to the forefront:

Nimba County: Ganta and Yekepa

Grand Bassa County: The historic Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan

Bong County: The David Kuyon Stadium in Gbarnga

This tournament promises to be more than just football; it is positioned as a community celebration, uniting districts and showcasing the undiscovered talent bubbling up in Liberia's heartland.