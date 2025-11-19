Gambia: Unicef Celebrates 60 Years in Gambia

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) The Gambia Monday evening celebrated 60 years of unwavering service in The Gambia, defined by enduring partnership with government of The Gambia.

In an event held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the country office of the UN agency rallied stakeholders from the Government and the private sector to celebrate decades of enduring service.

In his speech as the chief guest of honour, Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow hailed UNICEF's six decades of unwavering dedication, profound impact and a strong partnership that has been foundational to the development of Gambian children.

He said: "Sixty years ago, as The Gambia began its journey as an independent nation, UNICEF embarked on this journey alongside us. This is not merely a relationship; it is a diamond partnership forged in a shared vision and cemented by consistent action."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On behalf of President Barrow, the Government and the nation, VP Jallow extended deep gratitude to UNICEF for its enduring presence, steady commitment, and contributions to the development of many generations of our population.

He added: "Looking back over these 60 years, the partnership's success stories are woven into the very fabric of our public service achievements, particularly in areas of health, education, justice, and child protection."

He underscored the critical support of UNICEF in the areas of health and education that had birthed great strides.

Madame Fatou Kinteh, minister for Gender, Children and Social Welfare, said it was an honour to be part of the celebration, saying that as minister, she had witnessed firsthand the interventions of UNICEF and has also closely worked with. She warmly congratulated the UNICEF Gambia team.

UN Resident Coordinator Mr Karl Frédeérick Paul underscored that as they commemorate 60 years of UNICEF in The Gambia and 80 years of UN globally, the gathering was not merely to celebrate history but to renew their covenant with the future. And that future has a face: it is the face of every Gambian child.

He hailed UNICEF for the remarkable milestone in the country over the past six decades.

Madam Ramou Ndure, UNICEF West and Central Africa deputy rep, described the day as a deeply personal moment, as she was born and raised in The Gambia, where she also began her UNICEF professional journey.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She hailed the UNICEF Gambia team for the tireless effort, describing the partnership with Government as unique and fruitful.

Babacarr Sowe, speaker of the Children's National Assembly, delivered a compelling statement, not only calling stakeholders to action but also urging the inclusion of children in children-centred decision-making.

Ms. Nafisa Binte Shafique, country representative of UNICEF The Gambia, expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working with UNICEF over the years.

Gambia-China health cooperation strengthened amid training of 53 doctors

Niamina calls for better facilities, cattle drinking points