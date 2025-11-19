Gambia: Court Orders West Coast Radio to Produce Recording of Ex-Soldier

The High Court, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, yesterday ordered the sole proprietor of West Coast Radio to produce audio recordings of Abdoulie Sanyang, the former military officer, for the ongoing trial concerning political and security-related offenses.

The order follows a successful application by prosecution counsel S.L. Jobarteh, unopposed by the defense led by counsel L.J. Jobarteh.

During proceedings, PW4, Paul A.F. Sambou, a police officer, was recalled to continue his testimony.

The court played a video recording of an interview between Sanyang and journalist Peter Gomez, which formed part of the prosecution's evidence. In the video, Sanyang recounted his arrest by Tijan Bah and his team, detention at Bamba Dinka for three months, and the threats he faced, clarifying that he was not physically beaten. He further discussed alleged coup plans, his travels to Senegal and Switzerland, and his role in political events during the former Jammeh regime, including the deployment of ECOMIG forces and sponsorship of demonstrations where the late Solo Sandeng lost his life.

The accused also admitted involvement in election-related activities, including campaign and contributing to the 2016 election preparation of current President Barrow.

He claimed to have intervened to prevent attempts on Barrow's life and disclosed payments made to security officers.

PW4 confirmed the authenticity of the video and a report he prepared, both of which were admitted into evidence as Exhibits P7 and P8, respectively.

Cross-examination by the defense counsel revealed that PW4 works in the IT department, not digital forensics, but affirmed his ability to detect tampering and maintained that the video was unaltered.

Justice Jaiteh subsequently granted the prosecution's application to summon the West Coast Radio proprietor to provide the audio recording under Section 22(1) of the Evidence Act.

PW6, Alpha Touray, a police officer stationed at Tujereng Police Station, also testified regarding the burning of the APRC bureau on 14 August 2016. He described being attacked by masked individuals wielding knives and gallons of fuel, tied up, and left behind as the building was set on fire.

After escaping, he reported the incident to police.

