Gambia: EFSCRJ Launches Election Watch to Safeguard Integrity of 2026 Polls

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice has launched a nationwide Election Watch Campaign aimed at promoting credible and peaceful elections as the country prepares for the 2026 presidential vote.

In a public statement issued on 17 November 2025, the organisation said the heightened political activity ahead of the polls requires close monitoring of parties, candidates, and their public conduct to curb hate speech, abuse of incumbency, and practices that threaten national stability.

EFSCRJ said the initiative seeks to counter electoral malpractice, hate speech, and abuse of state advantage, warning that such behaviour undermines the credibility of elections and increases the risk of political intolerance, division, and violence. The Centre stressed that civil society carries a responsibility to stay actively involved in national processes such as elections and cannot remain passive when political conduct threatens national cohesion.

Recalling experiences at home and abroad, the organisation noted that politics often deteriorates into conflict when political actors are not held accountable. It pledged to monitor and challenge any conduct that promotes tribalism, misinformation, hate, or unlawful practices. At the same time, EFSCRJ said it will actively encourage political engagement driven by ideas, national unity, peace, and development.

The Centre called on political leaders and parties to respect the Constitution, the Elections Act, and all democratic principles so that citizens are well informed, protected from manipulation, and able to participate responsibly in the electoral process.

The EFSCRJ expressed serious concern about recent remarks made by the President at an NPP rally in Sukuta, where he said he intends to bring in Chiefs and Alkalolu to support his campaign. The Centre reminded the President that both the Local Government Act and the Elections Act require Chiefs and Alkalolu to remain non-partisan since they serve entire communities and should embody unity and socio cultural representation.

EFSCRJ urged the President to withdraw the statement and ensure that no traditional leader engages in partisan political activities. It also raised concern over similar remarks repeatedly made by the Minister for Regional Governments, Hamat Bah, during the Meet the People Tour. The Centre reminded the minister, as well as all Chiefs and Alkalolu, that they are legally expected to stay away from partisan engagements.

EFSCRJ stressed the need for all stakeholders to uphold electoral laws and standards, warning that failure to comply jeopardises the fairness of the elections and exposes the country to possible political instability. The organisation said The Gambia cannot afford a compromised election or any situation that threatens peace and national unity.

EFSCRJ concluded that the Election Watch Campaign is a proactive effort to observe political behaviour, raise public awareness, promote civic responsibility, and safeguard the integrity of the 2026 presidential elections. It said preventing electoral violence must begin now rather than on election day or after the polls.

