Gambia: Prof. Barry Storytelling Competition Celebrates Cultural Ties

Danielle Umu Ruba Bangura emerged winner of the 2025 Prof. Cherno Omar Barry Storytelling Competition, held on Friday, 14 October 2025, at the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Banjul.

The closing ceremony, themed "Voice of the Smiling Coast," brought together students and professional storytellers from The Gambia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, with support from the Youth Empowerment Project, the Turkish Embassy, Banjul Yunus Emre Institute, and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

All eleven contestants received certificates and cash prizes after a month-long training and performance programme designed to revive and modernise the art of storytelling.

Welcoming guests, Mamat Sallah, NCAC director of Cultural Heritage, said the initiative aligns with the Centre's commitment to safeguarding Gambian cultural heritage. "Storytelling is a vital part of who we are," he noted, adding that the museum and the NCAC remain dedicated to nurturing traditions that preserve collective memory.

Franklin Chila Adi, executive director of the competition, said the project had been years in the making and had finally been executed successfully. He emphasised that storytelling, deeply rooted in African societies is now being rebranded for a new generation.

"The contestants spent weeks learning both story writing and storytelling," he said. "They have been drilled for hours, developed their narratives, pitched their ideas, and today they conclude their journey. Everybody here is a champion. This is more than a competition; it is a movement. From next year, it becomes an academy."

The event also featured cultural reflections from diplomatic partners.

Deputy Ambassador of China, Zhao Shangsen, shared a childhood story passed down through generations in his family, highlighting the importance of hard work and the power of oral tradition. He praised the competition for preserving heritage and transmitting values across generations.

Turkish Ambassador Fahr Turker Oba described storytelling as an ancestral practice that strengthens bonds across cultures. He noted that such collaborations deepen understanding and reinforce enduring ties between the two countries. "Stories carry experience from the past to the present and light the way for the future," he posited.

Grand Patron Prof. Cherno Omar Barry commended the organisers, partners, and contestants for establishing what he described as a cultural renaissance.

"Storytelling is the soul of our continent," he said. "Through it, we reclaim our narratives, correct distortions, and celebrate diversity. These participants are pioneers, founders of a legacy that will shape generations."

Prof. Barry thanked NCAC, the Film Producers Association, Writers Association, Youth Empowerment Project, Yunus Emre Institute, and both the Turkish and Chinese embassies for their steadfast support.

He closed with an African proverb: "If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together," expressing optimism that the initiative will grow into a long-term cultural journey.

The 2025 edition concludes with the promise of an expanded programme next year, as organisers prepare to elevate storytelling into a fully fledged academy for young talents across the region.

